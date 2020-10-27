When Riteish Deskmukh had called off his relationship with Genelia D’Souza via a text message

One of Bollywood’s most adorable couples - Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza - recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show. In the course of the show, Retiesh revealed how he had once joked about splitting with Genelia when they were dating and how it had not gone down well with her.

Speaking on the show, Reteish had said that it was during the time when they were not married. The actor wanted to pull off a prank and texted Genelia that they should call off their relationship.

As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, Genelia, now his wife, did not get the prank and did not take it well either. It was after that he vowed never to joke about such matters.

During the course of the show, the couple revealed how they fell in love while shooting for their first film together, Tujhe Meri Kasam in 2003. Genelia had thought that he would be a spoilt brat as he was the son of the chief minister of the state. They dated for 10 years before they got married but no a soul was away of their relationship.

During the show, they also reportedly revealed the cute nicknames they have for each other - while he addresses her as Genee, she calls him Dholu.

In one of the promotional videos, Kapil had asked the actor why they opted for pheras and did not take an oath (much like the elected members of an assembly or parliament take an oath of office), since his family was a prominent political family of the state of Maharashtra. Riteish had an equally funny reply. He joked and said that they decided to take pheras as those who take an oath do so for only five years because after that the government changes (Phere liye thhe. Wo kya hota hai na, jab aap shapath lete ho to wo paanch saal ki sarkar hoti hai, paanch saal me badal jati hai.).

Riteish, who was last seen in Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 2, will be now be seen with Akshay Kumar in Bachchan Pandey. Genelia, who had reportedly taken a break to raise her sons - Riaan and Rahyl - is also getting back to work.

