When Saif Ali Khan said having kids is overwhelming, won’t be happy to be around them ‘all the time’

Saif Ali Khan and wife Kareena Kapoor are expecting their second child and shared the good news with their fans on Wednesday. Saif, who is already a father to daughter Sara Ali Khan and sons Ibrahim Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan, had once said that he “won’t be happy” if he had to be around kids all the time.

Saif had once said that he was “very happy” when Kareena took young Taimur to Delhi for the first shooting schedule of her film Veere Di Wedding, allowing him some alone time at home. He had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “During the first schedule of Veere Di Wedding, she took Taimur to Delhi and I was very happy to be alone at home [laughs]. I loved being by myself but after a couple of days, I missed having them around. But I am not very finicky as a parent.”

“Taimur is a part of my life and this is for the long haul. I like my space and I like having them around also. We are lucky we have help and we have distraction also because I do think that sometimes having a child can be overwhelming if you don’t have breathing space. Some people have a lower tolerance for claustrophobia and I am one of them. I won’t be happy if I have to be around them all the time,” he added.

Saif and Kareena said in statement on Wednesday, “We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family.”

Saif’s sister Soha Ali Khan killed no time in expressing her happiness over the good news but also poked fun at the fourth-time father. She shared a picture of Saif and gave him the title of ‘The Quadfather’, on the lines of the Hollywood film The Godfather. She wrote, “Coming soon!! Couldn’t resist! Congratulations @kareenakapoorkhan be safe and healthy - and radiant as ever.”

Before the couple confirmed the news, Kareena’s father Randhir Kapoor had told Times of India on being asked about the same, “I hope it’s true and if so, I would be very happy. Doh bachche toh hone chahiye (One should have two children) to give each other company.”

