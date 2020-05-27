When Salman Khan confessed wedding with Sangeeta Bijlani was called off because she ‘caught’ him

Salman Khan has been one of Bollywood’s most eligible bachelors for decades now. While he is in no rush to get married now, there was a time when he almost took the plunge with his then girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani. In fact, even the wedding cards were printed. But it got called off at the last minute as she ‘kind of’ caught him cheating on her.

When Salman came on Koffee With Karan for the first time in 2013, Karan Johar asked him if he was yet to meet the right person. “No, I am sure I have met quite a few right people and I just think that they will get righter and righter. Writer ka beta hoon toh thoda sa righter hona chahiye (I’m a writer’s son so I need somebody righter). I hope I am not wrong about that,” he said.

During the chat, Salman also opened up about the time he almost got hitched. “There was a time that I really wanted to get married and then it just didn’t work out. I have always come so close. People have got cold feet. ‘Theek hai, boyfriend, isko zindagi bhar jhelna padega kya (They think I am a good boyfriend but it’s difficult to tolerate me for the rest of their lives).’ With Sangeeta, even the cards and all were printed,” he said.

Karan then asked, “Did she catch you?” Feigning ignorance, Salman replied, “Did she what?” On being asked the same question again, he asked, “Catch me where?”

When Karan said ‘obviously somewhere’, Salman said, “No, no, no,” before looking away from the camera and admitting, “Yeah, kind of.”

Salman revealed that he often gets ‘caught’ and said, “I get caught. I’m stupid.” However, he immediately changed tack and said, “What? What are you talking about?”

In a moment of truth, Salman went on to confess, “I don’t get caught often. I lie nowadays. I just deny the whole thing. I just lie.”

He added, “I also tell people that, ‘If you don’t want to get into a relationship with me, don’t. I am not ready for any kind of relationship, serious commitments and all that stuff right now.’ I am not the most correct person to be with, the way I am right now in this phase of my life.”

