When Sara Ali Khan got money for dancing on the street as a child, mother Amrita Singh said people thought she was a beggar

Sara Ali Khan has always been inclined towards the performing arts and has time and again shared throwback pictures of herself all dressed up as a kid. The actor once shared a childhood story, about when she started dancing on the street during an overseas vacation and was even showered with money by the passers-by.

Sara had been on a vacation as a child with parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan when the incident took place.

Sharing the story during an old interview with Zoom, the actor had said, “They had gone into a shop for something. I was outside with my brother, who was in a pram, and we were with our help. It was the three of us outside. I started dancing. People stopped to give money because they thought I was begging. I kept it. I realised, ‘Paise mil rahe hai, kuch bhi kar lo, karte raho (We are getting money, so let’s continue doing whatever we are doing).’ I started dancing more and more.”

She added that when Saif and Amrita returned form the shop, their help proudly informed them that passers-by found Sara to be so ‘cute’ that they gave her money. She said, “My mother was like, ‘Cute nahi, yeh bhikharan lagi, isliye paise de diye (They did not find her cute, they thought she was a beggar, which is why they gave her money).”

Sara will now be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in David Dhawan-directed Coolie No 1. The film is all set to premiere on the Amazon Prime Video on December 25. She also has Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re in her kitty. It stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

