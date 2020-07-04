Sections
Home / Bollywood / When Saroj Khan spoke about her personal life, how she started working at age of 3 to sustain family

When Saroj Khan spoke about her personal life, how she started working at age of 3 to sustain family

Saroj Khan had spoken at length about her life and her passion for dance. The veteran choreographer died on Friday at the age of 71.

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 09:40 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Saroj Khan said she was in school when she married her guru B Sohanlal.

Veteran choreographer Saroj Khan died on Friday after suffering a cardiac arrest. She was 71 and in the hospital since last Saturday after complaining of breathlessness.

In her career spanning over several decades, Saroj won many accolades, including three National Awards. She learnt dance from well-known dance director B Sohanlal, who taught her the basics of classical dance forms, including Kathak and Bharatnatyam.

Also read: Saroj Khan, Bollywood’s ‘masterji’, dies of cardiac arrest at 72

Talking about her family, Saroj Khan had said, “My parents moved to India from Pakistan after partition. My father, Kishanchand Sadhu Singh was a Punjabi, while my mother, Noni, a Sindhi. My father had a flourishing business in Pakistan but he had to leave everything behind when he came to India. I was born in India.”

Bor Nirmala Nagpal, her name was changed to Saroj when she started working in films at the age of 3. “My original name was Nirmala. My father changed my name to Saroj when he put me in the movies, so that his orthodox family would not know the truth about his little daughter working in films, which was not considered very respectable in those days,” Saroj Khan had said.



Saroj was just 14 years old when she had a relationship with her guru, who was three decades older and already married. She told Rediff in a 2012 interview, “At the age of 14, I had a relationship with Sohan Lal, who was 43 then. I had two children with him, Raju Khan, who is a choreographer, and Cuckoo Khan, who died last February of liver complications. Since Lal was not ready to give my kids his name, I married a Pathan and had one child by him.”

Also read: Saroj Khan had said she was getting no work, Salman Khan promised to work with her

Saroj single-handedly raised her two children after separating from Sohanlal, before falling in love and marrying businessman Sardar Roshan Khan a few years later.

Saroj, who shot to fame with the success of Tezaab in 1988, choreographed several iconic songs including Na Jaane Kahaan Se from Chaalbaaz (1989), Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast from Mohra (1994), Chane Ke Khet Mein from Anjaam (1994) and Yeh Ishq Haaye from Jab We Met (2008). She was laid to rest at a cemetery in the Malad area of Mumbai on Friday morning. A prayer meet will be held next week.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

ICAI CA May exam cancelled, to be merged with November exam, here’s all you need to know
Jul 04, 2020 10:04 IST
Kartik’s comment on Amitabh Bachchan’s post will crack you up
Jul 04, 2020 10:06 IST
‘Karma is waiting’: Manoj Bajpayee backs Milap Zaveri on his stand on KRK
Jul 04, 2020 10:04 IST
New outbreaks push inmate coronavirus cases past 50,000
Jul 04, 2020 09:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.