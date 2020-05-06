When Shah Rukh Khan asked Priyanka Chopra if she’ll marry an actor like him at Miss India pageant, this was her response

Sections
Shah Rukh Khan had a fun question for Priyanka Chopra at the 2000 Miss India competition. The answer clinched the Miss India first runner-up crown for Priyanka. Watch their video here.

Updated: May 06, 2020 18:26 IST

By Hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Shah Rukh Khan asked Priyanka Chopra a question at 2000 Miss India competition.

Actor and beauty queen Priyanka Chopra has always been the most confident woman in the room, even when she was just 17 years old. Priyanka stood as the first runner-up at 2000’s Miss India beauty pageant and later won the Miss World crown as well. During both the competitions, she floored everyone with her smart answers.

Did you know that one of the judges at the Miss India competition was none other than Shah Rukh Khan himself. He got the opportunity to ask Priyanka a ‘hypothetical’ question. He gave her the choice to marry either a sports champion, a wealthy business or a superstar such as him.

 

“I am as nervous as you are, I go meek in the presence of beauty: And then, he posed the long question, ‘Hypothetically, if you were to marry one of the following, who will it be? An Indian sportsman, like Azhar bhai — who would take you all around the world, make your country proud and make you swell with pride. Or an artistic businessman with a difficult name to pronounce like Swarovski, who would bedeck you with jewels and fine necklaces and you would never have to buy a chandelier for your house ever again. Or a Hindi film star like me, who has nothing better to do than to give you a complicated multiple-choice question about a hypothetical wedding like this. And before you answer, let me tell you, whatever your answer is, none of it will prejudice my marks for you. I am sure Azhar Bhai and Swarovski won’t mind,” he said.



Priyanka’s reply was poised and wise. “If I was to choose one of these three very difficult choices, I think I would go to a great Indian sportsman. Because when I come back home, or when he comes back home, I know I will be there to be his support to tell him I am proud of him, just as India is. To be able to tell him, ‘Hey look, you did your best and you are the best,’ and I will take immense pride in my husband who will be a man of strong character if he can bring so much pride to my country. Thank you very much,” she said as the crowd cheered for her.

Priyanka and Shah Rukh later went on to work together in Don and Don 2. She played Roma, an officer tasked with bringing Shah Rukh’s Don to justice. The films were directed by Farhan Akhtar and were big hits.

