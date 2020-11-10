When Shah Rukh Khan said he and Akshay Kumar can never work together for this reason

There is a lot of interest when two big actors collaborate. The Khans are always being asked when audiences can expect to see Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan in a film together. Another collaboration people want to see is Akshay Kumar with the Khans.

However, when Shah Rukh was asked if he’d want to work with Akshay in a film together, SRK said it was unlikely for a very practical reason. “What do I say to this? I don’t wake up as early as him,” was Shah Rukh’s very practical answer.

In an interview to DNA, the actor had added some time back, “I go to sleep when Akshay is waking up. His day starts early. By the time I start working, he is packing up and going home. So he can put in more hours of work. I’m a nocturnal person. Not many people are fond of shooting at night like me.”

He said if someone actually casts them together, they would never be able to meet on the sets. “It will be fun to act with Akshay. Dono set pe hi nahin milenge. Woh jaa raha hoga aur main aa raha hounga. (He’ll be leaving the set and I’ll be coming in). I would like to work like Akshay and with him, but our timings won’t match.”

Akshay is known for his early morning shifts while Shah Rukh prefers to work late at night. Akshay’s new film, Laxmii, released on Monday amid mixed reviews. HT’s review of the film said, “Laxmii is a large-scale film that definitely would have invited whistles and claps in single screen theatres, but watching it on your devices, it’s just about passable. More critical audiences, however, might find it slightly problematic.”