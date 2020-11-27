When Shah Rukh Khan said he communicates with his late parents via award shows: ‘I come out in the open so they can look down on me’

Shah Rukh Khan never misses an opportunity to pay an ode to his late parents who passed away much before they could see him achieve stardom. The actor had once opened up about communicating to his parents from big stages at award functions.

The Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actor had said in an emotional tone at an award event, “I go to award shows and film functions not because I will get an award, or will get money or lakhs and crores of people will be able to watch me -- I don’t need it.”

He went on to add, “When I had come to Mumbai for the first time, I had said, ‘I come here because there is a very big stage, I want to reach out to my parents through that stage’. Because my parents are very far away. There are times when I want to look up to them and tell them, ‘Mom, dad, I made it very big and I wish you were here to see this. If I say that from the environs of my house or just from my studios, maybe they won’t be able to hear me. So I come out into this open so that I can see one of the stars who is my mom and one of my stars who is my father and they can look down upon me and feel very happy.”

Shah Rukh’s father, late Taj Mohammed Khan, came to India from Peshawar. He died of cancer when the actor was just 15 years old. Shah Rukh’s mother Lateef Fatima Khan also succumbed to a prolonged illness in 1990.

Shah Rukh had once said that he misses being friends with his father. He had said, “More than my father’s strictness, goodness, his education or all the ideals that he gave me, what I miss most is having a friend.”

