When Shahid Kapoor met a young and excited Arijit Singh during his Fame Gurukul days. See throwback pic

A throwback picture featuring actor Shahid Kapoor and singer Arijit Singh has resurfaced on Instagram. It shows a young Shahid when he visited the sets of Fame Gurukul in 2005.

The photo showed Arijit and the rest of the contestants smiling on meeting Shahid. The actor was seen in a dark shirt with his arms folded, posing with the contestants. There was Arijit, season winner Qazi Tauqeer, Monali and others.

The actor’s and singer’s fans loved seeing them together. “History nhi bhai he created a music genration,” a fan said about Arijit. “Biggest star is Arijit Singh,” wrote another.

Arijit was just 18 when he participated in Fame Gurukul, which was judged by lyricist Javed Akhtar and singers Shankar Mahadevan and KK. He finished sixth on the show, which was won by Qazi and Ruprekha Banerjee.

During his stint on Fame Gurukul, he caught the eye of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who promised to work with him. The singer was asked to record the song Yun Shabnami from Saawariya; however, his version never made it to the film.

Arijit’s path to success was still not too far. He won another singing reality show and his first song to release was Phir Mohabbat from Murder 2. The song was a smash hit and got Arijit multiple offers from big production companies. He has sung hundreds of songs now, most of them chartbusters. For Shahid too, he has sung songs such as Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage from Kabir Singh and Khul Kabhi Toh from Haider.

