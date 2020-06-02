When Sonakshi Sinha replied to Kareena Kapoor’s cheeky comment that housewife could be her alternate career

Sections
Kareena Kapoor in an appearance on Koffee with Karan had said that Sonakshi Sinha could consider being a housewife as an alternate career. Here’s how Sonakshi responded.

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 15:57 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Sonakshi Sinha turned 33 on Tuesday.

Host Karan Johar is known to stoke Bollywood rivalries on his chat show, Koffee with Karan. One of the ways he does it is to ask actors questions that put them on the spot. But on many occasions, actors allow their innermost feelings about their contemporaries to escape.

One such incident happened when Kareena Kapoor Khan said that Sonakshi Sinha should consider being a housewife as an alternate career option, and Sonakshi responded by saying that Kareena should consider becoming a gossip columnist.

 

In an appearance on the show, Sonakshi, who turned 33 on Tuesday, was asked to suggest alternate career options for her contemporaries. While she said that Parineeti Chopra could return to marketing, because “that’s what she was doing earlier,” she said that Alia Bhatt should complete her education. Asked what Kareena should consider doing, Sonakshi said that she “should turn into a gossip columnist.”



For context, in a similar question-and-answer round, Kareena has said that Sonakshi would be suited to a life as a housewife. Reacting to Kareena’s comment, Sonakshi had said in a magazine interview, “I’d like to take Kareena’s ‘housewife’ comment positively, irrespective of how she said it!”

Also read: Sonakshi Sinha on Ramayana gaffe: ‘Disheartening that people still troll me over one honest mistake’

In fact, the matter became more interesting when Sonakshi’s co-guest on Koffee with Karan, Shahid Kapoor, took it upon himself to defend her against the comments made by Kareena, who happens to be his ex-girlfriend. Karan joked that on both his previous appearances on the show, Shahid had been paired with a girlfriend. “Really? I have a terrible memory. I keep forgetting what happened in the previous days so I wouldn’t remember,” he said. Shahid was previously paired with Kareena and Priyanka Chopra.

