Sections
Home / Bollywood / When Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande met MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva, shared pictures

When Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande met MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva, shared pictures

In 2015, Sushant Singh Rajput and his then girlfriend Ankita Lokhande met MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva, and posed for pictures. See them here.

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 14:29 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande reportedly separated in 2016.

Pictures of Sushant Singh Rajput and his then girlfriend, Ankita Lokhande, playing with cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s daughter Ziva, are being widely shared on social media. The images were originally posted by Sushant on Facebook in 2015. The late actor played Dhoni in the 2016 biopic.

The picture show Sushant and Ankita cradling a baby Ziva in their arms. “Ankita with Ziva,” Sushant had written in his original post. “And me with the baby,” he’d captioned the follow-up post.

Sushant died by suicide last week, at the age of 34. He was suffering from depression. After dating for six years, Sushant and Ankita reportedly separated sometime around 2016. The actors met on the sets of their television show Pavitra Rishta.

Ankita was seen at Sushant’s Bandra house after his death, to meet with his family. Their Pavitra Rishta colleague Prarthana Behere told The Times of India that Ankita was devastated upon hearing of Sushant’s death. “I can tell this about Ankita, she is devastated and crying like hell, but one needs to understand everyone has moved on in their life,” Prarthana had said.



Also read: MS Dhoni was ‘shocked, shattered’ upon hearing of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, says director Neeraj Pandey

In an emotional Instagram post, Sushant and Ankita’s friend, producer Sandeep Ssingh had written, “I know that only you could’ve saved him. I wish you both got married as we dreamt. You could’ve saved him if he just let you be there...You were his girlfriend, his wife, his mother, his best friend forever. I love you Ankita. I hope I never lose a friend like you. I won’t be able to take it.”

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

When Sushant and Ankita met MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva, shared pics
Jun 23, 2020 14:29 IST
42 new Covid-19 cases in Jharkhand, tally goes up to 2,140
Jun 23, 2020 14:26 IST
Breathe Into The Shadows new teaser: Abhishek introduces Nithya Menen
Jun 23, 2020 14:26 IST
Elderly people account for 78.87 percent of Covid deaths in Karnataka: Minister
Jun 23, 2020 14:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.