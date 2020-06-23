When Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande met MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva, shared pictures

Pictures of Sushant Singh Rajput and his then girlfriend, Ankita Lokhande, playing with cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s daughter Ziva, are being widely shared on social media. The images were originally posted by Sushant on Facebook in 2015. The late actor played Dhoni in the 2016 biopic.

The picture show Sushant and Ankita cradling a baby Ziva in their arms. “Ankita with Ziva,” Sushant had written in his original post. “And me with the baby,” he’d captioned the follow-up post.

Sushant died by suicide last week, at the age of 34. He was suffering from depression. After dating for six years, Sushant and Ankita reportedly separated sometime around 2016. The actors met on the sets of their television show Pavitra Rishta.

Ankita was seen at Sushant’s Bandra house after his death, to meet with his family. Their Pavitra Rishta colleague Prarthana Behere told The Times of India that Ankita was devastated upon hearing of Sushant’s death. “I can tell this about Ankita, she is devastated and crying like hell, but one needs to understand everyone has moved on in their life,” Prarthana had said.

In an emotional Instagram post, Sushant and Ankita’s friend, producer Sandeep Ssingh had written, “I know that only you could’ve saved him. I wish you both got married as we dreamt. You could’ve saved him if he just let you be there...You were his girlfriend, his wife, his mother, his best friend forever. I love you Ankita. I hope I never lose a friend like you. I won’t be able to take it.”

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

