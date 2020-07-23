When Sushant Singh Rajput danced on a Shah Rukh Khan song in middle of the road, watch video

Dil Bechara director Mukesh Chhabra, who shared a close relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput from the Kai Po Che! days, has shared an unseen behind-the-scenes video of the late actor. The video is a montage of several short clips from the making of Dil Bechara.

In the video, Mukesh reminisces about Sushant in the voiceover, describing him as a ‘hero’. The casting director-turned-filmmaker said that they would talk about films - old, new and every genre of film. He also shared anecdotes from the sets of Dil Bechara.

Also read: Tahira Kashyap jokes she will leave pajamas and shorts as ‘hereditary wealth’ for daughter Varushka, shares throwback photos

“Film mein uske character ka naam hai Manny, jo ki Rajinikanth sir ka bohot bada fan hai. Kamaal ki baat toh yeh hai ki on action, woh Rajinikanth sir tha, but on cut, Shah Rukh Khan (Sushant’s character in the film is called Manny, who is a huge fan of Rajinikanth sir. The incredible thing is, Sushant would turn into Rajinikanth when I said ‘action’ but as soon as the cameras stopped rolling, he would become Shah Rukh Khan),” Mukesh said in the video.

Once, when they were shooting on the Jamshedpur streets for a bike scene, they had a lot of time to kill. Mukesh arranged for a speaker and began playing the song Main Agar Kahoon from Om Shanti Om. Sushant is seen doing his best Shah Rukh impression and dancing in the middle of the street. He even uses his director as a stand-in for Deepika Padukone.

“Uske baare mein ‘tha’ mein baat karna bohot mushkil hota hai (It is very difficult to speak about him in the past tense),” Mukesh said in the video.

Dil Bechara, Sushant’s final film, will get a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24 at 7.30pm. The film also stars Sanjana Sanghi (in her debut as a leading lady), Swastika Mukherjee and Subbalakshmi. Saif Ali Khan has a special appearance in it.

Follow @htshowbiz for more