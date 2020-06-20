When Sushmita Sen’s boyfriend Rohman Shawl performed for her team on sets of Aarya. Watch

Sushmita Sen’s boyfriend Rohman Shawl has shared a behind the scenes video from the sets of her web show, Aarya, along with a note for the “amazing woman”. He can be seen singing a song while playing the guitar on the sets.

He posted it on Instagram and wrote, “I have wanted to share this Video for months!! Finally the time has come!! Let me give you the back story of this video !! Its from the first time that i went to the set of AARYA (they were shooting in Madh island on this particular day)!! I have known Sush to be a certain way & i had no doubt that she will Own the character of Aarya !

So the first time i saw her perform, i realised how unaware i was of her true potential as an Actor !! @sushmitasen i have seen you mould into Aarya, i have seen you grow as Aarya, i have seen you give your soul to Aarya & now i can finally say, i have seen you Rule the world as AARYA!! Take a bow you Amazing woman !! Thank you everyone for all the positive feed back on AARYA. P.s. Hats off to team Aarya @officialrmfilms @sandeipm @vinraw @madhvaniram Thank you so much.”

Reposting the video on her Instagram page, Sushmita wrote, “You have a way with me @rohmanshawl My Rock, my love & my best friend..Thank you for holding my hand through it all...couldn’t have done it without you!! I love you ya!!! #memories #whatavoice #whataheart.”

Sushmita plays the role of Aarya Sareen, a happily married woman whose world turns upside down when her husband (Chandrachur Singh) is shot. She gets to know that he may have been involved in an illegal drug racket which now threatens her family. The web series, which is based on the Dutch series Penoza, is co-directed by Ram Madhvani, Sandeep Modi and Vinod Rawat.The show is streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

Talking about her choice of roles now, Sushmita had told PTI in an interview, “I don’t think women today in India are ‘bechari’. If you want a show in the present time, you can’t make something regressive and I, for one, will not work in that scenario. I can’t work in something that is regressive, I never will. It doesn’t always has to be mind-blowing as central characters are but I can’t do something that is uninspired and give six months of my life to it unless it has substance in it to inspire people.”

(With PTI inputs)

