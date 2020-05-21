When Sussanne Khan said she would never want to ‘move on’ if Hrithik Roshan and she broke up

When Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan announced their separation in 2013, it came as a bolt from the blue for fans. Earlier, on the first season of Koffee With Karan, she had said that she would never want to ‘move on’ if she was no longer with him.

Sussanne, who came on the show in 2005, said, “I pray to God that if there ever has to be a time where I am not with Hrithik, for whatever reason, I don’t think I would want to move on with my life. I can’t imagine my life without him. I am too attached.”

Gauri Khan, who was sharing the couch with her, had a completely different point of view. She said that if her husband Shah Rukh Khan ever found love in someone else, she would want to move on too.

“I pray to God every day that if we are not supposed to be together, and he has to be with somebody else, then God, let me find somebody else also. And I hope he is handsome! This is what I pray to God, and I mean it,” she laughed.

When host Karan Johar asked her if she was ‘far too proud’ to want to be with someone who did not want to be with her, Gauri said, ‘Absolutely!’ She added, “I feel that if he has to be with somebody else and if he chooses to be with somebody else, I would not want to be with him.”

Meanwhile, Sussanne has moved in with Hrithik during the lockdown, so that they can co-parent their sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. She took to Instagram to share a glimpse of her work space from her temporary new home and wrote that she was ‘getting used to the new normal’.

