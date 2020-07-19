Sections
Home / Bollywood / When Tanuja revealed how Kajol broke the news that she was in love with Ajay Devgn

When Tanuja revealed how Kajol broke the news that she was in love with Ajay Devgn

On Raveena Tandon’s chat show, Tanuja revealed how daughter Kajol told her that she was in love with Ajay Devgn.

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 07:13 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Kajol and Ajay Devgn have two children, daughter Nysa and son Yug.

An old video of actor Kajol’s mother, Tanuja, and sister Tanishaa recalling how Ajay Devgn wooed Kajo has surfaced online. The video originates from Raveena Tandon’s chat show It’s My Life.

In an episode of the show, Raveena asked Kajol’s family how her and Ajay’s love story blossomed. Tanuja recalled the moment Kajol told her that she was in love. “She comes to me, and says ‘mom I’m in love’,” Tanuja said. “I say ‘OK who is it?’”. Kajol replied, “You should see his eyes mom.” When Tanuja prodded her daughter, Kajol said, “His name is Ajay,” and upon further prodding said, “Ajay Devgn.” Tanuja was taken aback, because she knew Ajay’s father, the action director Viru Devgan, but thought that Ajay was “as charismatic (as his father) if not more.”

 

Recalling how Ajay used to call the landline to talk to Kajol, Tanuja told another story. Once, a few years after they’d been married, Ajay called to talk to Kajol and Tanuja answered. “They’ve been married for more than two years and he’s still not calling me mom, mother-in-law or Tanuja ji whatever,” Tanuja thought to herself. “I told him ‘listen, if you want to speak to her you’re going to have to call me one of these things’.” And Ajay did.



Tanishaa revealed that during their courtship period, Ajay tried to get the family on his side before proposing to Kajol. “Definitely, you’ve ‘pataoed’ me fully, you have to admit,” Tanishaa told Ajay, reminding him of the times he took her for drives at night, because it meant so much to her as a youngster to get out after hours.

Also read: On Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s 21st anniversary, check out their 10 best, most romantic pics

Kajol and Ajay have been married for 21 years, and have two children: daughter Nysa and son Yug. “Life with him is content–we’re not too romantic or anything–we care for each other. If I’m thinking idiotic things, it’ll come out of my mouth without a filter and vice versa,” she told Humans of Bombay.

