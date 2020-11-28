When Yami Gautam told her parents about the subject of Vicky Donor, got an unexpected reaction from her father

Yami Gautam burst on the Bollywood scene in 2012 with Shoojit Sircar’s Vicky Donor, in which she starred opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. She made a rather unconventional choice to debut in a film which dealt with infertility and sperm donation.

On Yami’s 32nd birthday, here is revisiting how she landed her first film and how her parents reacted to her taking up a film on sperm donation, which continues to remain somewhat of a cultural taboo in India.

At the India Today Conclave South 2018, Yami had talked about how she bagged Vicky Donor. “That was a phase when I was auditioning in full swing. At that point of time, I also had the opportunity of a very conventional launch. I was absolutely on my own; every work that I was doing was my stepping stone. There was nobody there to back me,” she had said.

Yami found out about the subject of Vicky Donor only once she was finalised for it. She had revealed that when she told her parents about the film and its subject, they had a very positive reaction. She had said, “When I auditioned for Vicky Donor, I asked the casting director, ‘What is the film about?’ And she just smiled. When I got the film, that is when I found out. I had to tell my parents. My father asked me what the film is about, and I just handed the script to him. When my parents read it, they said, ‘This is so cool’.”

Vicky Donor was a runaway success at the box office. Yami has since starred in a number of successful films including Badlapur, Kaabil, Uri: The Surgical Strike and Bala. She was most recently seen in the Netflix film Ginny Weds Sunny alongside Vikrant Massey.

Currently, Yami is shooting for Bhoot Police in Dharamshala. Directed by Pavan Kirpalani, the horror comedy also stars Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Arjun Kapoor.

