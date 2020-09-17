‘Which girl from a cultured house would use such language’: Urmila Matondkar slams Kangana Ranaut’s attack on Jaya Bachchan

Urmila Matondkar has slammed Kangana Ranaut for allegedly disrespecting Jaya Bachchan and has questioned her about the Indian culture which allows her to do the same. She has also objected to the Y-plus security provided to Kangana.

Objecting to Kangana’s choice of words during her interviews and on Twitter, Urmila said, “Which girl from a civilised cultured house would use this kind of language? Like ‘kya ukhaad loge’, ‘kiska baap ka kya hai’, speaking about Jaya ji the way she did.”

The Satya actor was talking to NDTV and further said, “If some people are taking drugs or are drug addicts, you have no reason to compare it to mafia. When Kangana was not even born, Jaya ji was in the film industry. We’re talking about a lady here (Jaya Bachchan) who has herself been an icon. Which part of Indian culture tells you to lash out at people like this?”

She condemned the partial demolition of Kangana’s office but objected to the Y-plus security provided to her. She said, “The Y+ security has come from our money. Can we say due to Act of God we cannot pay taxes? We cannot.”

In a recent interview with India Today, Urmila asked Kangana to “come forward and do us all a huge favour by giving out those name and call out those people” She said, “Let’s have it all out. I will be the first one to say thumbs up to you girl.”

Kangana had launched a personal attack on Urmila who asked her to look inside her own backyard, Himachal Pradesh, “The entire country is facing the menace of drugs. Does she (Kangana) know Himachal is the origin of drugs? She should start from her own state”. The Queen star retaliated by calling her a ‘soft porn star’ who is ‘not known for her acting, for sure.’ Many Bollywood celebrities including Anubhav Sinha and Swara Bhasker came in support of Urmila soon after and praised her for her body of work in Bollywood.

