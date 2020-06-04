Sections
Home / Bollywood / While nature supports us, it can also destroy us: Kriti Kulhari

While nature supports us, it can also destroy us: Kriti Kulhari

Kirti Kulhari says natural calamities are lessons in humility and humans are greedy and feel they are superior to everything.

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 23:28 IST

By Kavita Awaasthi, HT Mumbai

Kirti feels humans are selfish and need to learn to be mindful (Photo: Rahul Jhangiani)

I think everything that is happening right now, including the pandemic, cyclone, locust attacks etc, it’s nature’s way of balancing things. Humans perceive these problems as something against them but it is nature’s way of resetting,” states actor Kirti Kulhari, talking about the need of conservation this Environment Day. 

She adds, “Respecting anything including nature is all about having an attitude of gratitude. Everything in our existence is because of nature and one should recognise it in small and big ways. While I can see the destruction being caused, I can also see the bigger picture and feel it is nature’s way of waking us up to the abuse and exploitation of earth. All living beings can live in harmony with each other but humans are greedy and feel they are superior to everything. Natural calamities are lessons in humility which prove we are not bigger than nature. Unless we change our habits that cause harm to nature, we will keep facing such problems. While nature supports us, it can also destroy us.” 

The Four More Shots Please! actor states that everyone knows what needs to be done but most of us overlook things. “Save water, electricity, don’t litter, don’t use plastic and reduce pollution. We should share and care about others just like nature does with us. Humans take things for granted including the abundance given by God and nature. Don’t be selfish and do your bit. If we are careful and mindful of nature, we will be in a much better place. We wake up only when we are in trouble. If we take the needed steps when things are fine and normal, we wouldn’t face so many issues,” she concludes.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ambernath records highest single-day spike with 73 new cases
Jun 05, 2020 00:35 IST
In Odisha, testing for Covid-19 declines as machines malfunction
Jun 05, 2020 00:35 IST
Last Shramik train with migrants expected to depart for Manipur soon
Jun 05, 2020 00:34 IST
Man battling depression after son’s death commits suicide
Jun 05, 2020 00:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.