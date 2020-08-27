Sections
Why didn't Rhea Chakraborty inform Meetu Singh about Sushant's condition before leaving his home on June 8, asks lawyer Vikas Singh

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh’s lawyer Vikas Singh has said Rhea Chakraborty was only asked soft questions during her recent TV interview and is being projected as an ‘avla nari’.

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 22:27 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sushant Singh Rajput with Rhea Chakraborty,

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh’s lawyer Vikas Singh has questioned Rhea Chakraborty over her recent TV interview about why she didn’t inform Sushant’s sister Meetu about the actor’s condition and treatment before she left his house on June 8. He claimed Rhea was only asked soft questions and was being projected as an ‘avla nari’.

Rhea had told India Today that Sushant had asked her to leave on June 8 as his sister Meetu was about to visit him. Commenting on the same, Vikas told India Today, “You (Rhea) were the only person who knew about his treatment and his prescription, when you left on 8th, was it not your responsibility to tell the other person about his condition?”

He pointed out that Rhea has spoken up about coming to know of Sushant’s mental condition only after they stayed at a Gothic hotel in Italy. He has questioned the timing of the revelation which comes a day after she was accused of “controlling his mind by drugs”.

He has asked why did Rhea not inform his family about the medical condition he had developed during the holiday. “What was her capacity as a live-in partner to ensure that she will take care of him all his life?” he asked.



Also read: Rhea Chakraborty: ‘Sushant Singh Rajput used to smoke marijuana, it started during Kedarnath’

Vikas claimed that Rhea wasn’t asked any questions about using Sushant’s money. He said, “I don’t want to say what ED has found because it is part of an ongoing investigation. These transactions are not as if money goes from x account to y account and then only its money laundering, it can be in several ways. You may withdraw cash from an account and keep accumulating that money. A girl who has had only 40 lakhs as her annual expenditure, if there is 60-70 lakh cash withdrawal from the account in a year…supposed to be for office expenses when there is no office running... that money is clearly laundered money.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

