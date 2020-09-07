‘Why is Akshay Kumar’s wife not a big star?’: Twinkle Khanna has hilarious meme as her answer

Twinkle Khanna joked that she was subjected to ‘size discrimination’ in the new meme about her.

Twinkle Khanna is consistently hilarious on her Twitter account and proved it yet again with her funny take on a meme about her. The meme said that she was ‘not a big star’ courtesy her name, and in response, she protested against ‘size discrimination’ that she was subjected to.

A template of Captain America’s elevator fight scene was used, with Chris Evans’ Captain America asking, “Why is Akshay Kumar’s wife not a big star?” As Jasper Sitwell, the HYDRA agent, asks why, Captain America answers, “Because Twinkle Twinkle little star.”

“How do you know if you are a bonafide star? When you become part of a famous meme. #LittleStarProtestsAgainstSizeDiscrimination,” was Twinkle’s funny response to the meme.

In the past, Twinkle has made self-deprecating quips about her acting career. She made her big screen debut with Barsaat in 1995 and quit acting a few years later. Her last release was Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega, which released in 2001.

Also read: Rhea Chakraborty files police complaint against Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka Singh

Twinkle said on Koffee With Karan that the audience remembers Mela, despite the film being a box-office dud, because her performance in it was terrible. “I have done something which nobody has ever seen. *imitates herself* ‘Rupa, aankhein dekho, Rupa...’ That kind of stuff,” she said. She added that she was never interested in acting nor had the talent for it.

In 2015, Twinkle wrote her first book, Mrs Funnybones, which became an instant success and was lauded for its incisive wit. Her other books, The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad and Pyjamas Are Forgiving, were also well-received and became bestsellers.

Twinkle turned producer in 2018 with PadMan, starring Akshay in the lead role. The film, which created awareness about menstrual hygiene, received a National Award for best film on social issues.

Follow @htshowbiz for more