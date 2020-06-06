Sections
Home / Bollywood / Why is skin colour more important than intelligence, kindness or talent?, asks Malavika Mohanan

Why is skin colour more important than intelligence, kindness or talent?, asks Malavika Mohanan

The Beyond The Clouds actor Malavika Mohanan posted a thought-provoking note on Instagram which was triggered by the US protests. She talks about casual racism in India and how we need to introspect

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 12:11 IST

By Kavita Awaasthi, HT Mumbai

Malavika says we need to have a conversation about these notions that only if you are fair, will you be beautiful or successful

While we speak about global racism, we must also become aware about what’s happening around us, in our homes... and do our part in thwarting the obvious as well as the subtle racism and colourism that exists all around us..,” said actor Malavika Mohanan, in her Instagram post on June 3. The Beyond The Clouds (2017) actor’s thought-provoking note was triggered by the protests in the US and sparking the #BlackLivesMatter movement again. 

Talking about the thought behind the post, she says, “Change should start in your own home and those protests got me thinking that we need that change in India, too. In India, we have colourism as people with dark complexion are called ugly, women with dark-skin find it tough to get married and these are considered normal issues in any strata of our society. Barring a few metropolitan cities where dark complexion isn’t ‘that’ looked down upon, it is in the rest of our country.”

In her post, the actor also mentioned how “complexion dissimilarity” never occurred to her as a teenager and when it did, they left her “perplexed” because someone made a comment with a “mean undertone” about her skin colour. She also talked about how casual racism and colourism exists in our own society. People call “a dark skinned person ‘kala’” or “madrasis” and “North-East Indians are called ‘chinki’” “What makes you beautiful is being a good and kind person, and not the colour of your skin,” she added. 

Mohanan feels there is need for introspection and says, “Why is skin colour more important than intelligence, kindness or talent? It never made sense to me. It never bothered me if people felt I wasn’t fair enough, because my upbringing gave me confidence. But most people are ridiculed for dark skin. It is ridiculous that there are products that focus on how to be fair. We need to have a conversation about these notions that only if you are fair, will you be beautiful or successful. It is a dated notion. Skin colour is an inconsequential thing to define someone,” she concludes.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Discharge asymptomatic, mild Covid patients within 24 hrs, says Delhi govt and all the latest news
Jun 06, 2020 12:55 IST
‘I warn you’: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to hospitals over Covid-19 beds
Jun 06, 2020 12:53 IST
Shark chomps on diver’s foot fin in a scary encounter. See pics
Jun 06, 2020 12:48 IST
Hina Khan says OMG as fan compliments her for Komolika, Akshara avatars
Jun 06, 2020 12:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.