'Why my dear Sushant Singh Rajput, why?': Anupam Kher breaks down as he remembers his MS Dhoni biopic co-star

Anupam Kher spoke about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in a video, and urged people to spread love and compassion.

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 09:48 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Anupam Kher played Sushant Singh Rajput’s father in MS Dhoni biopic.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher was in tears as he spoke of his bond with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, and exhorted people to spread love and compassion. The Mumbai Police have said that Sushant died by suicide on Sunday but they have not recovered any ‘note’. The actor was 34.

Anupam played Sushant’s father in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. The actor said in his message that their father-son relationship portrayed on- screen managed to build a bond between them off-screen as well. An emotional Kher recalled the times spent with Sushant during the movie shootings and explained him as a very “positive, energetic” person who was always curious and wanted to do more.

 

 



In the 5.35 minute video, Kher requested people to spread love, positivity, and compassion. He asked people to extend a friendly hand and communicate more often as one would never know what the other person is going through. He also urged people to seek out the signs among friend and family and be there for them.

The untimely death of the versatile actor has sent shock waves among celebrities and his fans alike.Earlier actor Deepika Padukone, too, shared a written statement on Twitter addressing the importance of reaching out to somebody while battling mental health issues. Scores of actors from across the nation took it online to share their grief and sorrow with the untimely demise of the young actor.

