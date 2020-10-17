Sections
E-Paper
Home / Bollywood / Why Rajniesh Duggal feels there’s a lot more in him that hasn’t been done justice to

Why Rajniesh Duggal feels there’s a lot more in him that hasn’t been done justice to

Actor Rajniesh Duggall says even if he had to face a lull in his career after making his debut, offers didn’t stop coming in, but there are still some things that either take time or don’t happen for an outsider.

Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 18:21 IST

By Rishabh Suri, Hindustan Times

Actor Rajniesh Duggall made his Bollywood debut with the horror film 1920.

Going by the current nepotism narrative, outsiders in the film industry don’t get enough chances, or the path is extremely tough to make it big. Rajniesh Duggall, who won a modelling pageant before entering films admits he got enough chances.

But what about a scenario when the chance you get doesn’t work out too well, like Dugall himself had to go through a lull after 1920, his debut film?

“Touchwood, offers have still been there, from then, to even now. I don’t think that’s a problem. I’ve got good offers. It’s your own thought process as an actor that changes, you tend to take up certain projects,” he says.

However, many feel there are still certain things that an outsider wishes would happen in their career soon, but either don’t happen or end up taking a lot of time. 



“Besides that, I don’t think there’s been any difficulty. Yes, getting into certain places where I’d like to work with, say, Imtiaz Ali, Sanjay Leela Bhansali… in fact, that’s a big reason why I took up Bajirao Mastani the musical. It’s basically a take on the film, and we’re using nine songs form the film and performing. You’ve to stay connected in some way, and keep giving your best shot,” says the 40-year-old.

Over a span of 12 years, the actor has done films such as Dangerous Ishq (2012), Ek Paheli Leela (2015) and Wajah Tum Ho (2016). Given that he had to do everything on his own without any connections, did he always get deserving roles? Dugall feels there’s a lot more in him that hasn’t been done justice to.

“I still need to work with good directors and storytellers, and also do good characters. And by good, I don’t mean positive. The web is opening up now, and that’s great. There’s scope now, when you come from a place where you have no backing, and get into the industry. It has given me everything, and I’ve learnt a lot. It’s time now to put it to use,” he says.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘LJP not a part of alliance,’ BJP reiterates ahead of Bihar assembly polls
Oct 17, 2020 18:22 IST
Ensure election-like arrangement for virus vaccine delivery: PM Modi
Oct 17, 2020 18:37 IST
IPL 2020 Live Score: ABD hammers fifty as RCB beat RR by 7 wkts
Oct 17, 2020 19:10 IST
‘Peace and tranquillity on LAC ‘deeply disturbed’: Jaishankar
Oct 17, 2020 19:04 IST

latest news

‘Peace and tranquillity on LAC ‘deeply disturbed’: Jaishankar
Oct 17, 2020 19:04 IST
Early harvest, labour unavailability due to pandemic led to more farm fires
Oct 17, 2020 19:01 IST
Home secretary Ajay Bhalla’s tenure extended till August 2021
Oct 17, 2020 18:58 IST
Pope Francis removes Polish bishop accused of sex abuse cover-up
Oct 17, 2020 18:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.