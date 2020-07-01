Sections
'Why won't the lockdown end?' Vicky Kaushal is forced to search for friends using binoculars in hilarious post

Vicky Kaushal is clearly tired of the lockdown and coronavirus crisis. See his latest post to know.

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 09:25 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Vicky Kaushal has been staying home with his family through the lockdown period.

Actor Vicky Kaushal is clearly tired of coronavirus crisis and the lockdown. In his latest post, his anxiety about the crisis is clearly evident.

Sharing a picture of himself standing on his balcony with a binocular in hand and looking beyond, he wrote: “Checking out on my peeps beyond 2kms! #mumbai #SaalaYehLockdownKaheKhatamNahiHotaBey.” The second picture has him smiling at the camera. Replying to him post, Ishan Khatter wrote in the comments section: “You’ll need bigger ones.. I’m at the balcony waving.” Looks like Vicky did spot Ishan as he replied to his comment and said: Maana achi body hai but bro kapde toh pehen le (I agree you have a great body, but please wear some clothes).

 

Vicky’s fans over clearly happy to see their favourite star - one user indulgently asked, “Why so cute?” while another wrote back, “Thatt smilee”. A third fan said “y r u soo handsome yaar.”



Vicky has been keeping his fans engaged through the lockdown. On the occasion of the death anniversary of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Vicky had shared his first look (first shared last year on the same day) and had written: “A huge honour and an even bigger responsibility. #FieldMarshalSamManekshaw.” Vicky will play the titular role in Meghna Gulzar biopic.

Vicky has been sharing posts on his previous films as well. As his film Sanju completed two years, he posted a dialogue of his character Kamli and pictures from the film and wrote: “Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and rightdoing there is a field... and you’ll find this there. - Kamli. .#2yearsofSanju “

Also read: Aamir Khan crashes daughter Ira’s workout video, she promises to ‘force him’ to join next time. Watch

In May, as his film Raazi turned two, he had written: “#2yearsofRaazi . Thank You @meghnagulzar @karanjohar for making me a part of this beautiful story!”

Vicky has an interesting lineup of films in his kitty -- he will play Aurangzeb in Karan Johar’s ambitious Takht, which will also see a galaxy of other stars including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor. He has Shoojit Sircar’s biopic of freedom fighter Udham Singh, Meghna’s biopic on Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw and Uri director Aditya Dhar’s Immortal Ashwatthma.

