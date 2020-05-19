Sections
‘Wonder if we will ever get used to this new normal’: Raveena Tandon shares behind-the-scenes pic

Raveena Tandon reveals she shot for a show amid the lockdown and practised social distancing during the shooting. Check out her latest picture.

Updated: May 19, 2020 17:42 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Raveena Tandon does a ‘photocheck’ for her makeup as she gets ready for a shoot amid lockdown and social distancing.

Bollywood actor Raveena Tandoon has shared a picture of herself as she geared up for a shoot amid lockdown, pondering over the way work style has changed amid coronavirus pandemic. Raveena is currently shooting for a show to raise funds for PM-Cares.

Raveena is seen in a traditional get-up -- a printed yellow and red kurta paired with jhumkis. She wrote alongside the picture, “Our days of shoots now , when we have to photocheck our own makeup. Shooting with social distancing. Hosted a show for #pmcares fund . Was shot with the cameras placed nearly 50 feet away and closed in with the zoom lens . Wonder if we all will ever get used to this new normal. Waiting for this to pass,” she wrote.

 

Raveena also made an appearance in the recent music video Guzar Jayega where several celebrities participated in a bid to boost morale of our citizens amid the lockdown in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

Talking about making the best of the lockdown, Raveena had said, “This is a good opportunity for kids as they stay busy. With virtual classes, they have more time at home. It is very important that we start training our kids how to make beds, sweep floors, get the vegetables organised. This is what we are doing and the kids are also learning. So we have made a competition out of it. We gave them beans and pitted them against one another on who cleans them and puts them in the fridge first.” She was speaking on 100 Hours 100 Stars - an initiative by Fever Network in collaboration with Hindustan Times.



About practising social distancing, Raveena had earlier told Hindustan Times in an interview, “This whole thing about not shaking hands has come about now. I’ve been practising it since a long time now. In fact, my husband (Anil Thadani, distributor) used to make fun of me. I would never shake hands with people because sometimes, some have clammy hands. We are celebs, so a lot of people want to, but you don’t know where it has been. I have been doing Namaste for seven-eight years now, especially since my children were born. Anyone coming from outside and wanting to hold them would have to use a sanitiser first. We have abused this planet so much, that we can’t even step out of our homes. Also, so many maids and drivers, have lost their jobs. I’ve been requesting people to not lay them off as they depend on their salaries.”

