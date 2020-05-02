Working with Irrfan was nothing less than a fan moment for me: Saba Qamar

“I’m devastated,” says Pakistani actor Saba Qamar, as she reflects upon a binding factor between herself and late Indian actors Irrfan and Rishi Kapoor, who passed away a day apart from each other after battling cancer. Irrfan, her “a brilliant co-actor” from Hindi Medium (2017). And Kapoor, whom she never met in person, but whose words of praise for her work, she will treasure forever.

Noting how “2020 continues to take the beauty of this world away from us”, Lahore-based Qamar says, “I’ve learned a lot from Irrfan. Working with him was nothing less than a fan moment for me throughout. As an actor, I believe that acting is actually behaving truthfully under imaginary circumstances. And I actually saw that in him.”

Her on-set memories with Irrfan, who played her husband in the movie, are all about “fun conversations”. She recounts, “There was never a dull moment when he was around. We used to crack jokes with each other all the time. He always used to make me learn new things and give pro tips on life.”

One unforgettable incident, she points out, is their first meeting. “When I entered the room where he was sitting, he started singing the song Badan pe sitaraey... for me. I’ll always cherish the entire time I’ve spent with him,” adds the actor, adding that he was also “deeply philosophical”.

With the hope that “things were better between our countries”, Qamar looks back at the love she got with Bollywood film Hindi Medium with “gratitude”. While she’s eager to watch its sequel Angrezi Medium, Irrfan’s last film, herself, she says loves how her fans missed seeing her in it.

“I am of the belief that acting is a form of blended art that shouldn’t be restricted to a particular type or even a country. It should be assorted in such a way that even we enjoy it and so do our fans and audiences. It is this assortment which I miss. I’d love to do more movies for my fans if I get any opportunity,” adds the 36-year-old.

Ask her about the lockdown situation on the other side of the border, and she comments, “It is the same for us all at the moment. I believe we are all in this together and we should use this time for self-reflection. We should learn not to hold grudges and be positive all the time because life is too short and unpredictable. I really hope and pray that everything gets better soon.”

