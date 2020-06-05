Sections
Home / Bollywood / World Environment Day: Bhumi Pednekar blames the urban class, calls them ‘the biggest abuser of the natural resources’

World Environment Day: Bhumi Pednekar blames the urban class, calls them ‘the biggest abuser of the natural resources’

The actor and climate activist says it is high time that people introspect and understand that there is no planet B, this is the only world we have and it is our only chance at survival

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 11:46 IST

By Juhi Chakraborty, Hindustan Times

Actor Bhumi Pednekar through her initiative, Climate Warrior, is urging people to share their ‘One Wish for The Earth’.

In the last two months since lockdown was imposed in the country, pollution levels have indeed gone down and one can breathe the fresh air, but Bhumi Pednekar has a word of caution. While the actor, also a climate activist hopes that people have learnt the lesson, she feels there’s still a long way to go.

“We’ve to understand that the two months of global lockdown is not the solution. People think ki ‘arrey wah, abhi air pollution kam ho gaya, sab accha ho gaya’. We’ve to continue on this path, so that our planet gets a chance to recover,” says Pednekar, adding that this has been a great awakening in all ways.

“People have had the time to introspect and understand that there is no planet B. This is the only world we have and it’s our only chance at survival,” she says. 

Insisting on the need for every individual to take note of the gravity of the situation, the actor, 30, is all about adopting habits. “We may think what difference will one person’s habit make, but it does matter. In the last 40 years that things have gone out of control, it has taken one generation to do all the damage, and it’s going to take a lot longer than that to heal our planet, “says the actor, who through her initiative, Climate Warrior, is urging people to share their ‘One Wish for The Earth’.



The Saand Ki Aankh actor feels that the action to save the environment can be as small as not wasting water at home, saving electricity, not taking long baths and banishing single use plastic.

She explains, “It’s about making smart choices. Especially the urban class is the biggest abuser of the natural resources. We really need to get our act together. Recycle is one and also avoid food wastage, which is the one of the biggest contributors to climate change. We’re producing more food than out planet can support, and we still have countries that are hungry.” 

Pednekar also urges people to not just do it for the future generations, but for their own future as well.

“I want to grow old in a surrounding that’s fulfilled. I want to go out for a walk after I retire, breathe in clean air and have clean water. It’s my basic right,” she asserts.

However, she fails to understand how humans feel that they’re so invincible and think they’ll survive “without water food or clean air to breathe”.

Raising awareness is the key, Pednekar points, and adds, “We can bring about a change when we talk about it. We have policy makers. In India, we’re fortunate that we’re working towards green business, developing renewable energy, celebrating going green or blue with our infrastructure.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ajay Devgn, son Yug take a dip in the pool in this pic: ‘Nurture nature’
Jun 05, 2020 12:43 IST
With health measures in place, Delhi’s Kalkaji Temple prepares to reopen on June 8
Jun 05, 2020 12:39 IST
Mumbai: Shops, markets reopen as shoppers step out to finish pending chores
Jun 05, 2020 12:43 IST
N95 or cotton masks? Find out which mask fits your fashion needs
Jun 05, 2020 12:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.