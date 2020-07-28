World Nature Conservation Day: Anushka Sharma shares old vacation pics, Bhumi Pednekar shows how green is always better

A host of Bollywood celebrities are spreading awareness for environment conservation on the occasion of World Nature Conservation Day on Tuesday. While Anushka Sharma shared some breathtaking throwback pictures from her many vacations, Bhumi Pednekar showed the greener side of popular spots across the country via a filter.

She shared solo pictures from her trekking trips with husband Virat Kohli and another where she is enjoying herself in front of a waterfall. The actor wrote, “A healthy environment is the foundation for a stable and productive society. Our lives, what we breathe, where we live, what we eat and our species’ and other species existence is directly related to Mother Nature. As human beings, the steps towards conservation is being respectful, providing protection and co-existing in harmony with Nature. We all must participate to protect, conserve and sustainably manage our natural resources. Mother Nature will respect us if we respect her. Often, small steps taken collectively lead to impactful changes. Let’s always remember that Earth is beautiful and we should let it be that way #WorldNatureConservationDay.”

Bhumi Pednekar shared several videos of places like a metro station, the Gateway of India and Marine Drive in Mumbai, Howrah Bridge in Kolkata and many such locations to show how they could look much better with a green belt around them.

She wrote along with the videos, “Let it grow, let it breathe! Imagine a clean and green world where we all live together as one big happy family!! It’s important to protect what nature gives us! It’s time we make the switch to just about becoming environmentally conscious by changing our daily habits. P.S. ( Do this and it will make you happy and your surroundings even happier ) #WorldNatureConservationDay.”

Dia Mirza shares a short video message on her Instagram stories where she said that she believes in the power of making conscious choices and moving towards more sustainable lifestyles. She shared a video of a bird sitting on a plant on Twitter and wrote, “Let’s keep planting change! Let’s strive to conserve, protect and restore nature. Our lives, health, well being, peace and progress depends on it... Let’s #BuildBackBetter #ForNature. #WorldNatureConservationDay Salute all those who work to protect our natural world.”

