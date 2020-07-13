Yaara trailer: Vidyut Jammwal and Amit Sadh’s crime drama is a tale of friendship through the ages

The trailer of Tigmanshu Dhulia’s Yaara has dropped online. The film stars Vidyut Jammwal (Phagun), Amit Sadh (Mitwa), Vijay Varma (Rizwan), Kenny Basumatary (Bahadur) as four notorious criminals who are also the best of friends. In the two-minute video, we see their friendship going through the ‘test of a lifetime’ but Vidyut’s character does not give up on his old friend, played by Amit, even after decades.

Shruti Haasan and Sanjay Mishra also play pivotal roles in Yaara. The film, set in Uttar Pradesh, is a licensed adaptation of the French film A Gang Story. It will begin streaming on Zee5 on July 30 (Friendship Day).

Talking about Yaara, Vidyut said, “It’s a story of friendship that we all experience in our lives. This Friendship Day, you will relate to one of the 4 characters in Yaara because the Chokdi gang will take you through a journey that we all can relate to.” Amit added, “The narrative has a twist around my character, so the audience should watch out for that.”

Also read: Juhi Chawla explains her ‘Amitabh Ji, Abhishek, ayurveda will get well soon’ tweet wasn’t a typo

Shruti said that Yaara was a ‘special story that needs to be told’. She said, “Yaara is a unique passionate story spanned across years and has the right amount of intensity. I am the only woman in the narrative of four boys and my character plays a pivotal part in the plot twist. I had a great time working on this project, especially with our director Tigmanshu sir. It is a special story that needs to be told.”

Earlier, Tigmanshu had said in a statement, “Yaara is an homage to honour friendship between four friends, a riveting take on any crime narrative that we have seen so far. I think another highlight of the film is the casting. It is a unique, talented mix of actors who have done a phenomenal job on each of their characters. All of them have their own indigenous style to express their lines and emotions.”

Produced by Sunir Kheterpal for Azure Entertainment, Yaara is the latest addition to Zee5’s list of original films. Recently, the streaming platform released Bamfaad, Ghoomketu and Chintu Ka Birthday.

Follow @htshowbiz for more