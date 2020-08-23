Sections
Yami Gautam on recovery from neck injury during lockdown: 'I allowed my body to heal itself inside out'

Yami Gautam said she had to be extra cautious - especially owing to the fact the amount of physical exertion due to dance, workout, non-stop travel, physical activity, action, painful footwear etc resonates with being an actor.

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 19:58 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Ruchi Kaushal, New Delhi

Yami Gautam practised yoga to heal her neck injury.

Actor Yami Gautam on Sunday wrote about her experience of overcoming her chronic pain, resulting from a “serious neck injury”, which often came in the way of everyday activities. The actor, who was last seen on the big screen in Bala, posted a picture of herself doing yoga on Instagram and said that the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown helped her focus on her body and “heal” from the pain.

“Everytime I would try practising Yoga, I would be left more in pain owing to my condition, hence my experience never encouraged me to continue. But this time I self-tutored my way through and allowed my body to heal itself inside out and it has worked like never before,” the 31-year-old actor wrote.

 

Yami said due to her injury, she always had to be cautious about every movement. “Having suffered a serious neck injury. I’ve always had to be extra cautious - especially owing to the fact the amount of physical exertion due to dance, workout, non-stop travel, physical activity, action, painful footwear etc and this list is endless, resonates with being an actor.



“Somehow it’s always been about never expressing the pain beneath the surface and rather conditioning your own self to bear it and like it’s said the show must go on,” she added.

The actor will be next seen in Ginny Weds Sunny, co-starring Vikrant Massey. The romantic comedy is slated to be released on Netflix.

