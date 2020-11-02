Yami Gautam shares ‘no filter’ pics from Himachal Pradesh as Bhoot Police shoot begins

Actor Yami Gautam, along with team members of her upcoming film, Bhoot Police, is in Himachal Pradesh for the shoot of her film. She took to Instagram stories to share a picture and a short clip from their hotel, overlooking a valley.

Sharing a clip, which shows a valley, she could be heard saying: “Somewhere it’s raining. Good morning.” She also shared a picture of herself, standing by the balcony and smiling for the camera. She was wearing a maroon jacket with a sweater inside. She had added a hashtag #nofilter to it.

On Sunday, Jacqueline Fernandes had shared a group photo from the airport, showing her co-stars and she leaving for the shoot of Bhoot Police. The film stars Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor,Jacqueline and Yami.

The film would be shot at Dalhousie. Sharing the information, trade analyst Taran Adarsh had written: ‘ALL SET FOR DALHOUSIE... #SaifAliKhan, #ArjunKapoor, #JacquelineFernandez and #YamiGautam leave for #Dalhousie for the shoot of horror-comedy #BhootPolice... Directed by Pavan Kirpalani... Produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri.”

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, director Pavan had said: “We are excited to bring this spooky adventure-comedy and really happy to have Saif and Arjun join the team are a perfect fit for this crazy entertainer. Both of them will be seen in very different avatars and will bring trademark humour to the script.”

For the uninitiated, Pavan is associated with horror comedies in the past such as Ragini MMS and Phobia. Saif and Arjun reportedly play ghostbusters in the film.

