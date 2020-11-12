YehDiwaliMaskWali: Safety is the mantra amid pandemic, urge celebs

Actors Rahul Dev and Divya Dutta wish their fans a safe Diwali but ask them to keep their masks on at all times.

While no pandemic can beat the festive fervour, one also can’t deny the fact that with rising number of Covid-19 cases, everyone needs to stay safe and take all precautions. This festive season, we asked Bollywood celebrities to share their #YehDiwaliMaskWali picture with HT, and urge everyone to keep their mask on not letting anything come in way of their celebrations. Check out what message they have to give to their fans:

Actor Aahana Kumra

Aahana Kumra: Covid is far from over. I understand there’s an urge to step out during festive season, go for social gatherings, invite people home and celebrate, but we all must refrain from doing that. We can’t afford to go into a second phase of Covid or a lockdown again. So, we really need to be more than careful this Diwali. Stay home, stay safe.

Divya Dutta: Diwali for us is brightness and lights all around. This time, due to pandemic, we all have to be very alert and responsible citizens. We’ve to keep our surroundings safe, and not encourage crackers because of the pollution. This time, wear masks, as well as wash hands regularly. Let the tradition of Diwali be there, and even if meeting friends, maintain distance.

Actor Tisca Chopra

Tisca Chopra: Diwali, this year, will bring brightness and hope and an end to the darkness of 2020. The Ravan of this time is the attitude of carelessness and of not following sanitisation measures.

Rahul Dev: Deepawali lends a spirit of well being all around, with beautiful clay diyas decorating people’s homes. Irrespective of social status or strata, the celebration takes precedence. However, this year, cooperation is needed from each one of you. Let the Grace of Lord Raam reach us with a mild difference. Please this make Diwali a safe one for yourself and for your loved ones. Beat the virus .

Shriya Pilgaonkar: Even though Diwali will not be the same this year, I’m happy to have a celebration at home. It’ll be quiet and I’ll be spending time with family. If you people decide to visit friends, make sure you’re safe and have the mask on. That’s what I’m going to do for sure.

Gurmeet Choudhary: Every year we used to organise card party at our house, friends used to come over and we’d have fun. This year due to Covid-19, no Diwali parties will happen, we’ll avoid going to each other’s house but we’ll have a small celebration at home. We’ll decorate our place with diyas and lights and have a small puja. I’d also like to appeal to everyone to not use firecrackers at all. it’d create lot of pollution which will affect us highly, especially in these Covid times.

Anupria Goenka: This Diwali is going to be special and heartfelt amid this crazy pandemic. We’re just out of some very rough months, so we’ve have to be careful and not let the virus spread. Wear masks, sanitise and maintain physical distance every time you step out. Stay home and celebrate with your family, send e-greetings. As a family, we’ve stopped bursting firecrackers for years, and have been responsible towards the environment. I’d urge to do the same. Let’s take care of our health and pray that these difficult times get over soon.

Actor Saumya Tandon

Saumya Tandon: This is going to be our first Diwali in a pandemic, and definitely very challenging. Usually, we gather with friends and family to celebrate, unfortunately, this year, it would be different. We should maintain social distancing. If we’re meeting family, especially elders, we need to be very careful and wear the mask. And when meeting friends, the hugs and kisses can wait until next year!

Aparshakti Khurana: As much as we all want this Diwali to be normal, we’ve to remember that we’re in the middle of a pandemic. Therefore, we should wear masks and take other precautionary measures. I always encourage a green Diwali, but this year, we need to have it more than ever before, as pollution can be dangerous for Covid patients. So, being empathetic about the people around us is how we should celebrate this Diwali.