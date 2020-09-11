Yo Yo Honey Singh says Deepika Padukone offered support when he was being treated for bipolar disorder, referred a doctor

Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has said that Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan offered him support while he was battling mental health issues. Deepika, who is a vocal advocate for mental health awareness, also referred his family to a doctor.

He said in an interview to Pinkvilla, “It was a very bad phase. A lot of people were jealous of me, of how such a young boy could achieve so much. There were other issues. I became an alcoholic as well. I couldn’t sleep, I was overworking. And slowly, this illness became worse. It took me around four months to even realise that something was wrong.”

He added, “It was a dark phase, and I don’t think there’s any point in hiding it. That’s my message to all my brothers and sisters out there; don’t hide this. People used to ask me where I was for a couple of years. And I felt it was important to tell my fans about myself -- I was unwell, now I’m better.”

He said that he produced on the biggest hits of his career -- Dheere Dheere, for Hrithik Roshan -- during the time that he was unwell. He dismissed rumours that he was admitted to a rehab facility for drug addiction, and said that he was treated at home, with the support of his family and friends. “You wouldn’t believe it, but I didn’t leave my house for a year-and-a-half. People are frustrated because of the lockdown, but I’ve already survived one!”

He also noted that Bollywood stars such as Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone offered him support during this time. Deepika, in fact suggested a doctor in New Delhi to his family. “We changed four or five doctors, changed medication, and I knew that I couldn’t be drinking while I was undergoing treatment. I knew it would be bad for me,” he said.

Honey had first spoken about his bipolar disorder diagnosis in 2016. “This is the first time I am talking about it as I want my fans to know what happened to me,” he told The Times of India. “Nobody knows this, and I wanted to tell the world myself, not through a spokesperson. The last 18 months were the darkest phase of my life, and I wasn’t in a state to talk to anyone. I know there were rumours that I was in rehab, but I was in my Noida house throughout. Truth is, I was suffering from bipolar disorder. It went on for 18 months, during which I changed four doctors, the medication wasn’t working and crazy things were happening.”

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

