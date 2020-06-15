‘You are now I hope at peace’: Arjun Kapoor shares last interaction with Sushant Singh Rajput

Actor Arjun Kapoor was all heart and sincerity as he posted his last interaction with Sushant Singh Rajput after the release of latter’s film, Kedarnath. Arjun wrote with the picture of their interaction: “18 months ago... My last msg to him was when he posted about his mom a week after the release of Kedarnath. He was missing her I assume while the movie was being celebrated.”

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on Sunday. He was 34.

“I didn’t know him well enough though our paths crossed at yrf, events & screenings every now & then. I can’t say I understood what made him make this choice. I can say I felt the pain he did about losing his bearings & feeling that void of his mother. I hope ur in a better & happier space my friend. I hope u have found ur peace. We will all wonder & try & make sense of what happened today. I just hope & pray that when the circus settles down we as a society in due course realise ur choice wasn’t driven by one singular moment or thing but a culmination of so much that defines a human being not just by the profession u were in. Rest my dear brother Sushant you are now I hope at peace.”

The sincerity in the interaction comes through strongly as Arjun says ‘she’s watching n is proud man” and how they give solace to each other as Arjun says “Hang in there... one day at a time..” and Sushant acknowledges with a simple “yes’ . At one point, Sushant had responded: “I love you brother, I know you understand.”

There has been an outpouring of grief at the death of Sushant from across different fields with film stars, directors, politicians and cricketers expressing their grief.

Sushant was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on Sunday. Sushant, who made the storybook transition from a Patna boy to television and then the starry lights of the Hindi film industry, was the youngest of five siblings and is survived by his father and four sisters.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

