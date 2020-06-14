Sections
Home / Bollywood / ‘You were too young to go’: Fans mourn Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

‘You were too young to go’: Fans mourn Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Bollywood fans are in shock after the news of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death came out. The actor was found hanging at his Mumbai residence on Sunday.

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 16:38 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away at his Mumbai residence on Sunday.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his residence on Sunday and the shocking development has left fans in mourning. The actor was 34. “Ohh god. This 2020 is so devastating. Still not able to believe. R.I.P #sushantsinghrajput #rip,” wrote one fan.

 

Another one wrote, “Last week #SushantsinghRajput ki manager Aaj @itsSSR ne khud sucide kar lee ..Tragic , shocking , unbelievable .. Bollywood ko kiski nazar lag gayee ..Young actors ka is tarah jaana ...can’t believe.”

 Also read: When Aishwarya Rai’s welcome into family by Jaya Bachchan left her in tears: ‘I am going to be a mother-in-law all over again’



One fan even remembered Sushant’s recent movie, Chichhore which addressed the social pressure and depression prevalent in our society. “I Think You Forgot Your Chhichhore Movie Story. Loudly crying faceLoudly crying faceBroken heart #SushantSinghRajput,” the fan tweeted.

 

Another one wrote, “SHOCKING : Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide. He hung himself at his home. Om Shanti#SushantSinghRajput”

 

Sushant began his acting journey with popular TV serial Pavitra Rishta and forayed in films with Kai Po Che (2014). He also featured in PK, Kedarnath, Shudh Desi Romance and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. He was last seen in Netflix’s Drive alongside Jacqueline Fernandez.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: A rising star gone too soon
Jun 14, 2020 17:25 IST
Phone calls, chit-chat: How a Covid facility in Delhi is helping patients fight corona, isolation
Jun 14, 2020 17:24 IST
Trump says he won’t watch NFL, U.S. soccer if players kneel during anthem
Jun 14, 2020 17:24 IST
Band, baaja and (low) business
Jun 14, 2020 17:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.