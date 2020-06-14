‘You were too young to go’: Fans mourn Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away at his Mumbai residence on Sunday.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his residence on Sunday and the shocking development has left fans in mourning. The actor was 34. “Ohh god. This 2020 is so devastating. Still not able to believe. R.I.P #sushantsinghrajput #rip,” wrote one fan.

Another one wrote, “Last week #SushantsinghRajput ki manager Aaj @itsSSR ne khud sucide kar lee ..Tragic , shocking , unbelievable .. Bollywood ko kiski nazar lag gayee ..Young actors ka is tarah jaana ...can’t believe.”

Also read: When Aishwarya Rai’s welcome into family by Jaya Bachchan left her in tears: ‘I am going to be a mother-in-law all over again’

One fan even remembered Sushant’s recent movie, Chichhore which addressed the social pressure and depression prevalent in our society. “I Think You Forgot Your Chhichhore Movie Story. Loudly crying faceLoudly crying faceBroken heart #SushantSinghRajput,” the fan tweeted.

Another one wrote, “SHOCKING : Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide. He hung himself at his home. Om Shanti#SushantSinghRajput”

Sushant began his acting journey with popular TV serial Pavitra Rishta and forayed in films with Kai Po Che (2014). He also featured in PK, Kedarnath, Shudh Desi Romance and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. He was last seen in Netflix’s Drive alongside Jacqueline Fernandez.

Follow @htshowbiz for more