Yuvraj Singh calls Sanjay Dutt ‘a fighter’ after lung cancer diagnosis: ‘I know the pain it causes but I also know you are strong’

Yuvraj Singh, who successfully battled lung cancer a few years ago, has sent his best wishes to Sanjay Dutt. The actor was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer on Tuesday.

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 10:53 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Yuvraj Singh said that Sanjay Dutt was a ‘fighter’.

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh, who has successfully defeated lung cancer, sent his wishes to actor Sanjay Dutt, who was diagnosed with the disease earlier this week. Sources from Lilavati Hospital said that Sanjay has stage four lung cancer.

“You are, have and always will be a fighter @duttsanjay. I know the pain it causes but I also know you are strong and will see this tough phase through. My prayers and best wishes for your speedy recovery,” Yuvraj wrote on Twitter.

 

Sanjay was admitted to Lilavati Hospital on Saturday after complaining of breathlessness and discharged two days later. A source said that his oxygen level was fluctuating between 90-92% when he was admitted. He was tested for Covid-19 through a rapid antigen kit, but the result was negative. Later, it was reported that he has developed fluid in his chest.



Also read: Udaan actor Rajat Barmecha feels Kangana Ranaut is fighting ‘dirty’, says her ‘personal’ attack on Taapsee Pannu was ‘unethical’

After testing negative for Covid-19, a cancer analysis was done and it came positive. Sanjay had been diagnosed with stage four lung cancer, according to the source. However, his treating doctor, Dr Jalil Parker, refused to confirm or deny the news, citing patient confidentiality.

Earlier, on Tuesday, Sanjay announced that he was taking a ‘short break’ from work for ‘some medical treatment’ and requested his fans and well-wishers not to speculate. “Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for some medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!”

Sanjay will be seen next in Sadak 2, which is scheduled for a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar on August 28. After that, he will star in Bhuj: The Pride of India, which is also slated for an OTT release on Disney+ Hotstar.

