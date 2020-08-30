Sections
Zareen Khan on social media toxicity: There's enough happening right now, we don't need nameless, faceless trolls to add to that negativity

Actor Zareen Khan says we can have difference of opinion and we must talk and sort things out. But all these can be done in a positive way.

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 16:55 IST

By Shreya Mukherjee, Hindustan Times

Actor Zareen Khan made her Bollywood debut with Veer in 2010.

Zareen Khan feels social media has become both a boon and a curse. In times like these, while we are being able to stay updated and connected and raise our voice, some discussion are taking an ugly turn too.

“It’s no doubt good that now people are being vocal about many things that weren’t being discussed openly earlier but then they are forgetting ethics and that there is a certain line that shouldn’t be crossed. These threats, abuses and passing judgements are taking a negative turn altogether,” she says.

A fight can also happen with compassion. “We can have difference of opinion and we must talk and sort things out. But all these can be done in a positive way. Times are really difficult. Even the strongest are breaking down given how the pandemic have affected us all. Right now we need to sort things out compassionately. We must spread positivity,” she adds.  

Not new to trolls, the actor, shares how all these negativity affects ones “mental health”. Khan, who had earlier been body shamed on social media had answered them back on how wrong it is to have unrealistic physical expectations.



“There’s enough that we’re dealing with already. Even if we feel low we can’t step out meet friends and relatives over food or coffee and chill. There are limited ways to relieve our tension and worries. The virus scare is looming large, we’re also thinking about work and finances… every day we wake up to some bad news… We don’t need these nameless and faceless trolls spreading negativity to add to all these. If you can’t provide emotional support, don’t disturb anyone’s mental peace,” says Khan, who is looking forward to going back to work.

While earlier she was sceptical to step out thinking about her family, but now she has made up her mind. “For how long do you sit at home? I also want to get started. As soon as my projects start rolling, I’ll to join back. But then that needs to happen. Not everyone is ready to roll. They are worried about the consequences. I think we need to take the chance right now and find ways to cope with the situation,” she ends.

