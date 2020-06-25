Zareen Khan on Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘Why does a person have to die for the world to understand their worth?’

Zareen Khan has penned a hard-hitting post days after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor has asked several tough questions about the discussion and social media outrage after the death of the Sonchiriya actor.

Sharing a video on Instagram that shows her sitting on a lakeside with her back to the camera, Zareen wrote, “There are so many WHYs in my head right now ... WHY does a person have to die for the world to understand his/her worth? WHY is a person not appreciated when he/she is alive , the way he/she is after being no more? WHY do all the people who have no idea about the person’s life , have so many opinions & things to say when tht person is dead? WHY is being a genius/having a high IQ identified as being mentally ill/unstable? WHY has social media become the validation for your happiness & identification of your grief? WHY has the world turned so cruel that a person’s death has become a money making / TRP garnering business? WHY , WHY , WHY ... Just WHY????? #VoicesInMyHead #Why.”

She had earlier shared grief over Sushant’s death in an emotional post. Sharing a picture of him on Instagram, she wrote, “You always wore a smile on your face. Can’t get myself to believe this. Shocked & Devastated. R.I.P. @sushantsinghrajput ... you will be missed.”

Sushant was found dead at his Mumbai apartment on June 14. He was suffering from depression and did not leave a suicide note.

Meanwhile, Zareen has been spending all her time with her family during lockdown. Sharing about her time at home, she had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “We have started to enjoy the simple pleasures of life. We would constantly be busy and prioritise our work. My family stays with me but I don’t remember when was the last time I sat with them to have a proper meal or just chat and gossip. But we are eating all the meals together now.”

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

