Zareen Khan: The lockdown made me realise and appreciate the value of my house help

Zareen Khan: The lockdown made me realise and appreciate the value of my house help

The actor says the lockdown made her appreciate all the things she couldn’t focus on because of her busy lifestyle, especially the hard work house helps put in every day.

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 19:10 IST

By Rishabh Suri, Hindustan Times

Actor Zareen Khan says the future is ‘blurry’, but she is being positive.

Actor Zareen Khan has always believed ‘nothing in life is permanent’ — and she’s applying that to the current Covid-19 crisis too. The 32-year-old says that everything that happens is just a phase and so is this phase.

“Just enjoy this (lockdown) till it’s there. Once it is over, everybody is again going to get busy, again complain of not having time, of those Monday blues. We will want to feel like every day is a Sunday. Right now, we are in that. Every day is like that, there are no Monday blues. Let’s just appreciate now, and live by that. That’s my hope and will to keep myself sane,” she says.

While there’s been a lot of talk about the changes we will see in the world around us when the pandemic gets over, Khan is not thinking that far. In fact, she is not even thinking about her career as of now.

“All that, I am not thinking, as the future is very blurry. I don’t know what’s in store for us. Yes, I am being positive, and not negative when I say that. I don’t want to think about something which will happen in the next one-three months,” pat comes her reply. 



Khan further goes on to add that when you have to do all the household work yourself, you understand how important a role house helps plays in your life.

She confesses, “I want to appreciate all the things I might have ignored because of my busy lifestyle. This time has made me realise and appreciate the value of my house help. When they come to our house every day, we don’t even give it a thought, what they must be going through, if they are in the mood or not. There are days when I don’t want to do it, I feel lazy and tired. It makes me realise that I am feeling this today, what about my house help who do it every day, and not just mine, but other houses too. They don’t have the option or freedom.”

