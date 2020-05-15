Zareen Khan told mom she’d support family after father walked out: ‘But here I was, with over 100 kilos not knowing what to do’

Actor Zareen Khan has opened up about how she stood up to the challenge of supporting her family after her father walked out on them. Talking to Pinkvilla, she said she took up a job right after Class 12 to provide for her mother and sister.

“There was that one evening that changed our lives completely. My dad had walked out on us and left us. We didn’t have any money because we didn’t come from a space of inherited wealth. There was this one night where we were all there together as a family, and suddenly my mother broke down completely. I tried calming her and explained that she doesn’t have to worry, I’ll take care of everything. Ab maine bol toh diya tha (I said it) but here I was, with over 100 kilos not knowing what I want to do,” she told the website.

She added how she lost a lot of weight after that. “Then, I started a job at a call centre. My sister was still studying and I had just completed my 12th. I also wanted to get a job in airline. I lost over 52 kilos weight and I almost removed an entire person off my body. But I’m happy that today, my mother feels we have sailed through it.” Zareen’s mother is proud of her two daughters for getting them through the troubled times.

Zareen has previously spoken about body shaming she has had to face on social media. She had posted pictures posing by a lake wearing a white crop top. A portion of her stomach was visible in the photos, revealing her stretch marks. She was then bodyshamed for the marks.

Reacting to the trolls, Zareen revealed that she had lost 50kg and it was natural to have stretch marks. “For people who are very curious to know about what’s wrong with my stomach, this is the natural stomach of a person, who has lost 50 kgs of weight, this is how it looks when it is not photoshopped or surgically corrected. I’ve always been someone who believes in being real and embraced my imperfections with pride rather than covering it up,” Zareen wrote in an Instagram story.

She even got support from Anushka Sharma for her message. “Zareen, you’re beautiful, brave and strong just the way you are,” she wrote.

