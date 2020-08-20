Zarina Wahab defends son Sooraj Pancholi, says he never met Disha Salian, is being used as a punching bag

Actor Sooraj Pancholi’s mother, Zarina Wahab, has said that it is unfortunate that her son’s name was brought up in connection to the deaths of both Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian, who managed Sushant briefly. Sushant and Disha died within a week of each other, causing much speculation.

Zarina told Bollywood Hungama in an interview, “I want to laugh it off as well as feel bad. People have so much free time during the lockdown, that they say anything about anyone. They are connecting past events, whereas he (Sooraj Pancholi) has never met that girl (Disha Salian). He keeps saying that he has not met her ever and still people do not believe.”

Previously, it had been speculated on social media that Sooraj was a friend of Disha’s and that he had thrown a party on the eve of Sushant’s death. “They know that he has no hand in this, but people have started using him like a punching bag. It is not fair. You sit at home and comment on anything about anyone and there are 10 other people reading it. Those reading it are innocent, they think what they are reading is right. The truth will definitely come out and whoever is guilty should be 100% punished,” Zarina continued.

In a earlier interview to India Today, Sooraj had spoken about his mother worrying about him. “My mother thinks that I’m going to harm myself. And she has spoken to me a couple of times. Even after Sushant’s death, she spoke to me saying, ‘Sooraj, whatever it is, if there’s anything in your heart please come and talk to us. Don’t be quiet.’ I’m not a very talkative person when it comes to my problems. I don’t discuss with my family because I know they’re stressed because of me,” he said.

