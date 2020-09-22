Zarina Wahab was admitted to a Mumbai hospital after testing positive for Covid-19: report

Actor Zarina Wahab had been admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital for five days last week after she tested positive to Covid-19. The Chitchor actor reportedly had acute symptoms that included breathlessness.

She was put on oxygen support but the veteran actor responded to care before the service of a ventilator was required. The family wanted privacy and hence she was wheeled in quietly into the hospital and only a few of their closest friends and family were aware of the development.

Dr Jalil Parker of Lilavati Hospital confirmed the news and told Times of India, “Zarina had pain in joints, bodyache, fatigue and fever. And, her oxygen level was low when we admitted her.” He later added, “She has gone home. She is much better now.” She is reportedly isolating at her home. It is not known if she has tested negative since.

Zarina’s son Sooraj Pancholi was in news when his name cropped up in connection to the death of Disha Salian. Defending her son, Zarina had told Bollywood Hungama in an interview: “I want to laugh it off as well as feel bad. People have so much free time during the lockdown, that they say anything about anyone. They are connecting past events, whereas he (Sooraj Pancholi) has never met that girl (Disha Salian). He keeps saying that he has not met her ever and still people do not believe.”

It had been speculated that Disha was a friend of Sooraj and that the actor had hosted a party on the night before Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Zarina had continued: “They know that he has no hand in this, but people have started using him like a punching bag. It is not fair. You sit at home and comment on anything about anyone and there are 10 other people reading it. Those reading it are innocent, they think what they are reading is right. The truth will definitely come out and whoever is guilty should be 100% punished.”

