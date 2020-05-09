Zoa Morani donates blood for Covid-19 plasmatherapy: ‘They even gave me a certificate and Rs 500. Wont lie, I felt super cool’

Sections
Zoa Morani had a good time donating her blood for Covid-19 plasmatherapy. She recovered from the disease last month.

Updated: May 09, 2020 20:58 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, Mumbai, Indo Asian News Service Mumbai

Zoa Morani has recovered from Covid-19.

Producer Karim Morani’s daughter Zoa Morani donated her blood for plasmatherapy trials for Covid-19 treatment at Mumbai’s Nair hospital on Saturday. Zoa, who has recently recovered from coronavirus along with her father Karim Morani and sister Shaza Morani, took to Instagram to inform everyone about her blood donation. She also mentioned that any person who has recovered from Covid-19, can take part in the cause.

 

“Donated my blood today for the #plasmatherapy trials at #nairhospital.. it was fascinating!!! Always a silver lining i suppose... the team there was so enthusiastic and careful. There was a general physician on standby just incase of emergency and the equipment brand new and safe!!! All #Covid19 recovered people can be a part of this trial, to help others covid patients recover! Thank you Dr Jayanti Shastri and Dr Ramesh Waghmare for taking such good care of me.. hope this works #covidrecovery #IndiaFightsCorona,” shared Zoa on Instagram on Saturday evening.

Zoa shared photographs from the hospital clicked during and after her blood donation. She also informed in her post that her blood donation has been acknowledged with a certificate and a Rs-500 remittance by the hospital and she feels “super cool” about it.



