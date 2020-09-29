Sections
E-Paper
Home / Bollywood / Zohra Sehgal honoured with Google doodle, AIIMS report finds no trace of organic poison in Sushant’s body

Zohra Sehgal honoured with Google doodle, AIIMS report finds no trace of organic poison in Sushant’s body

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day: Google dedicated a doodle to iconic Indian actor and dancer Zohra Sehgal on Tuesday, while reports says AIIMS report on Sushant Sighg Rajput says there was no trace of poison in him.

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 14:34 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, HIndustan Times New Delhi

Google dedicated a doodle to Zohra Sehgal on Tuesday. AIIMS report says there was no trace of organic poison in Sushant Singh Rajput’s body.

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day:

Zohra Sehgal: Google remembers iconic Indian actor, dedicates doodle

Veteran actor Zohra Sehgal’s film, Neecha Nagar, released in September in 1946 at the Cannes Film Festival. Celebrating its anniversary, Google dedicated a doodle on the iconic Indian actor and dancer.

Read more here

AIIMS forensic report finds no trace of organic poison in Sushant Singh Rajput’s body: report

No traces of organic poison have been found by AIIMS in Sushant Singh Rajput’s body, according to a new report. The CBI will likely probe the abetment to suicide angle in the case.

Read more here

Ankita Lokhande asks fan to take down video of Sushant Singh Rajput’s body: ‘What’s wrong with you? Stop posting such videos’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande requested a fan to take down a video of the late actor’s body, telling him that sharing such videos was not the right way to show love and support.

Read more here

Sona Mohapatra laughs off Rangoli Chandel’s ‘junk’ remark, takes a dig at nepotism: ‘My sisters don’t speak for me’

Sona Mohapatra has responded to Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel calling her comments ‘below average junk’. The singer took a dig at nepotism and replied how her sisters don’t speak for her or troll for her. See her response here.

Read more here

Anushka Sharma cheers as Virat Kohli-led RCB win against MI: ‘Too exciting a game for a pregnant lady’

As Royal Challengers Bangalore won against Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2020 match on Monday night, Anushka Sharma took to Instagram stories to congratulate Virat Kohli and the team.

Read more here

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Victims of terror attacks yet to get justice due to Pakistan’s ‘non-cooperative attitude’: India
Sep 29, 2020 14:47 IST
EC announces dates for 56 assembly and one parliamentary by-poll
Sep 29, 2020 14:59 IST
Post Ladakh, PLA no longer a bogey for Indian Army
Sep 29, 2020 11:28 IST
Bombay high court to hear Rhea Chakraborty’s bail plea today
Sep 29, 2020 11:12 IST

latest news

Voting on 28 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh bypolls on November 3: EC
Sep 29, 2020 15:17 IST
Malta okay with Prince George keeping shark tooth gifted by Attenborough
Sep 29, 2020 15:14 IST
India looking to store oil overseas in US, says oil minister Pradhan
Sep 29, 2020 15:14 IST
Aftab: When the result came positive, for a few minutes I was shocked
Sep 29, 2020 15:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.