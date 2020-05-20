Zoya Akhtar shares a glimpse of her script she has been working on during lockdown

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar has given a peek into the script she is currently working on. The video shows her computer screen where the script - a conversation between two characters - can be seen before the frame pans sideways and shows Zoya’s dog napping besides her.She captioned the story as “Narration”.

Zoya often shares pictures of her dog and has been doing the same in the lockdown as well. A few days ago, she posted a picture of her dog and captioned it as, “Day 55 #denyingmonday #sleepingin #mananddog #movieandpuppy #luckylucianoakhtar #doggiesarethebest.” The post got much love from fans and friends. Reema Kagti and Sonali Bendre dropped heart emojis.

Recently, talking about his daughter and filmmaker Zoya, writer Javed Akhtar had said he was always confident she would do something in her life because she was always inquisitive and rebellious. She would question everything and Javed knew that this inquisitiveness and questioning attitude would take her somewhere.

Zoya has recently had critical success with her web series Made In Heaven and film Gully Boy.

