Sections
Home / Books / A Bend in Time: A peek into a child’s mind amid the Covid-19 pandemic

A Bend in Time: A peek into a child’s mind amid the Covid-19 pandemic

The book, titled A Bend in Time: Writings by Children on the Covid-19 pandemic, is a collection of 12 engrossing stories and essays by children and young adults from across the country. Its introduction is written by award-winning children’s author Bijal Vachharajani.

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 11:46 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Saumya Sharma, New Delhi

Funny, thoughtful, wise and empathetic, it showcases the creativity and the mind of the present generation. (Speaking Tiger/Instagram)

A new book gives readers a peek into the mind of children on what they make of the greatest global health crisis: the Covid-19 pandemic.

The book, titled A Bend in Time: Writings by Children on the Covid-19 pandemic, is a collection of 12 engrossing stories and essays by children and young adults from across the country. Its introduction is written by award-winning children’s author Bijal Vachharajani.

Funny, thoughtful, wise and empathetic, it showcases the creativity and the mind of the present generation. Also, it conveys the varied “viewpoints, questions, thoughts and responses” to the pandemic and resultant lockdowns.

“The depth of their thoughts doesn’t astound me -- children are way smarter than grown-ups. But not all children get to tell their stories. Not all of them have access to the Internet, to facilities, to online schooling, to socially distanced homes and neighbourhoods.



 

“While some are safe at home, so many have had to walk for miles to get to their homes. Inequalities have come to the forefront, and it’s vital that privilege be examined and challenged. And so many children in this book are thinking about that,” writes Vachharajani in the book.

The contributing authors of the book are: Archita Agrawal, Ishaan Ghosh, Lavanya Sinha, Mira Gupta, Omkar Mantri, Sharvari Sonawani, Shiv Malik, Shivani Sharma, Shreya Aiyer, Sofia Kakar, Tishya Tara and Uk!Yo.

From some writers wondering “why her dreams have gone missing” or “if the star of hope will ever shine again”, to others turning to history to see “what lockdowns would have been like in ancient times” or “looking for relief in scientific thought, in writing and in books”; the stories are heartrending and deeply emotional of lives lost and the stark inequalities that the pandemic has laid bare.

According to publisher Talking Cub (children’s imprint of Speaking Tiger), throughout the collection there runs a sense of time lost and gained — of how this phase of global history is a bend in time. “Art is what keeps us alive and sane in difficult times. Writing is one way of reminding us of beauty even in the worst of times. Creativity opens a window to our souls and lets us speak our thoughts in a medium that brings us comfort and joy. We need to encourage creativity in children now more than ever,” said publisher Shome Ghosh.

The book is available on online and offline stores across the country.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

29% Tripura school students don’t have mobile phones and cable TV , a survey says
Aug 10, 2020 12:03 IST
Janhvi, Angad dance to My Name Is Lakhan in Gunjan Saxena BTS video, watch
Aug 10, 2020 11:56 IST
Vice President lays foundation stone of Rajya Sabha housing complex in Delhi’s RK Puram
Aug 10, 2020 12:07 IST
SC rejects lawyer Prashant Bhushan’s regret, to proceed with contempt case
Aug 10, 2020 11:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.