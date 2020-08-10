A Bend in Time: A peek into a child’s mind amid the Covid-19 pandemic

Funny, thoughtful, wise and empathetic, it showcases the creativity and the mind of the present generation. (Speaking Tiger/Instagram)

A new book gives readers a peek into the mind of children on what they make of the greatest global health crisis: the Covid-19 pandemic.

The book, titled A Bend in Time: Writings by Children on the Covid-19 pandemic, is a collection of 12 engrossing stories and essays by children and young adults from across the country. Its introduction is written by award-winning children’s author Bijal Vachharajani.

Funny, thoughtful, wise and empathetic, it showcases the creativity and the mind of the present generation. Also, it conveys the varied “viewpoints, questions, thoughts and responses” to the pandemic and resultant lockdowns.

“The depth of their thoughts doesn’t astound me -- children are way smarter than grown-ups. But not all children get to tell their stories. Not all of them have access to the Internet, to facilities, to online schooling, to socially distanced homes and neighbourhoods.

“While some are safe at home, so many have had to walk for miles to get to their homes. Inequalities have come to the forefront, and it’s vital that privilege be examined and challenged. And so many children in this book are thinking about that,” writes Vachharajani in the book.

The contributing authors of the book are: Archita Agrawal, Ishaan Ghosh, Lavanya Sinha, Mira Gupta, Omkar Mantri, Sharvari Sonawani, Shiv Malik, Shivani Sharma, Shreya Aiyer, Sofia Kakar, Tishya Tara and Uk!Yo.

From some writers wondering “why her dreams have gone missing” or “if the star of hope will ever shine again”, to others turning to history to see “what lockdowns would have been like in ancient times” or “looking for relief in scientific thought, in writing and in books”; the stories are heartrending and deeply emotional of lives lost and the stark inequalities that the pandemic has laid bare.

According to publisher Talking Cub (children’s imprint of Speaking Tiger), throughout the collection there runs a sense of time lost and gained — of how this phase of global history is a bend in time. “Art is what keeps us alive and sane in difficult times. Writing is one way of reminding us of beauty even in the worst of times. Creativity opens a window to our souls and lets us speak our thoughts in a medium that brings us comfort and joy. We need to encourage creativity in children now more than ever,” said publisher Shome Ghosh.

The book is available on online and offline stores across the country.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter