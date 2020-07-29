Sections
Home / Books / American translations of Rumi’s works are obscure: Farrukh Dhondy

American translations of Rumi’s works are obscure: Farrukh Dhondy

Author Farrukh Dhondy on discovering Rumi for the first time and what makes his poetry a gift that keeps on giving

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 22:24 IST

By Navneet Vyasan, Hindustan Times Mumbai

This is Dhondy’s second work on Rumi’s poetry

For writer and playwright Farrukh Dhondy, discovering Rumi, like it is for everyone else, was a moment of revelation. “I never knew him but the family had copies of his translations of Omar Khayyam,” he says, adding, “I became aware that he had translated several Persian poets among them Rumi.” Dhondy’s latest work, Rumi: A New Collection, is a collection of translations, which he calls “an ocean of verse”.

When Farrukh first read Rumi, it was on a long flight. “The only writer in my family or among my ancestors was my great grandfather Jamshedji Saklatwala. I became aware that Khayyam had translated several Persian poets among them Rumi, though the family only had a surviving copy of his Rubaiyat of Omar Khayyam. I had read no Rumi till a friend gave me a book of Rumi translations to occupy me on a flight to Australia. I settled into the flight and started to read. The verses were obscure, without rhyme or rhythm and full of mixed metaphors, contemporary American idiom which rendered them clumsy and weren’t satisfactory, in any sense, as poetry.” This made him put the book aside and watch a film instead, he quips.

The author adds that it is not surprising that the poet’s works have survived for centuries. “His Masnavi (a poem) is known as the ‘Koran in verse’ and wherever the ‘Sufi’ tradition survives, his work does,” says Dhondy. The author adds that in the American translations of his work, one can easily spot pretentious spirituality that the world is currently obsessed with. He says, “The American translations that I have read are, with gobbledegook syntax, their mixed metaphors and the complete absence of the felicity of Rumi’s rhythmic and rhyming poetry open to ridicule and caricature. In fact they caricature themselves.”

He adds, “The Sufi idea of ‘love’ in all his verses, is a love of God, a passion for the ultimate spirit and not a hankering lust for a wished for or achieved mortal partner. There are certainly instances in which Rumi uses human love and sex as a pathway to the ultimate ‘love’ celebrated in his work. To mistake the metaphor for the end is idiotic, if not sacrilege.”



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Why the anti-defection law has failed to deliver
Jul 29, 2020 22:23 IST
American translations of Rumi’s works are obscure: Farrukh Dhondy
Jul 29, 2020 22:24 IST
73 more test positive for Covid-19 in Himachal, tally rises to 2,403
Jul 29, 2020 22:21 IST
Ludhiana MC for shifting dairy units out of city limits, owners demand infrastructure
Jul 29, 2020 22:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.