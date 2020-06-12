Author Ravinder Singh has turned into a memer during the lockdown

Did you know how author Ravinder Singh spent his time in the lockdown? “Something strange has happened to me during this lockdown. After writing emotional love stories for more than a decade now (which I still do), I have turned into a memer, on my Instagram! I’ve also started a new YouTube channel called Sochaalay. I’m really enjoying myself by making people laugh during these difficult times.”

Known for his writings such as I Too Had a Love Story, and This Love That Feels Right, Singh is living up to his title of ‘King of Romance’ in literature, which he says isn’t an “arduous task”. And alongside, on his channel, he’s been imparting some relationship advice, virtually, via videos on topics such as Best Pick Up Lines, Why Are You Still Single?, Is Live-in Relationship Good for You?, and Ladies! Help That Good Guy Approach You.

His new venture, e-singles, which are shorter reads of 30 to 40 minutes, on love and romance, help minimise the lockdown stress according to the author. “These (Covid-19 and lockdown) are unprecedented events. Humans have been confined to their houses. We aren’t prepared to live like this. There is stress and fatigue. TV channels are telecasting older shows. We have run out of newer interesting content on Netflix and Amazon Prime (remember, we moved to OTT and paid a premium, inspite of holding Set Top Box connection, because of the high value engaging content). Lockdown has had an impact on the quality of OTT content as well. Besides, there is only so much we can watch and not be termed a couch potato! In such a sphere, where physical book deliveries had stopped or delayed, e-singles is a great way to find a refreshing read. They are shorter reads of 30 to 40 minutes. You feed your mind some positive energy at an attractive price point. Once done, you look for a new read in the next sitting,” says Singh.

One always loves a heart-warming love story, but to have a different take on love each time is no mean feat. How difficult is it to have a different nuance or keep the underlying theme each time? “It’s challenging, which is why it’s interesting as well. There are numerous shades of love, and I love to look at them from my perspective. Besides, as a writer, I would be bored if I create anything similar again. I would like more and more readers to read e-singles. This format is a great way to leverage technology and create an option for paperback. I, myself, love to read a physical book, but when it comes to a shorter format of 5,000-7,000 words, I would love to read it on the go on my phone. Besides, this format is appealing even to people who are not much into reading. Spending half an hour to read a book, which is being talked so much about, looks like a doable thing to them,” he says.

The e-singles include stories such as ‘My Ex’, ‘My Mother’s Boyfriend’, ‘A Kiss in the Air’. Talking about a particular story that struck a chord with him, Singh says, “My Mother’s Boyfriend; the title in itself appears to be scandalous. It was given by my co-author Ruchi Kokcha, and I had immediately fallen in love with the title. I wanted to write this because I had come across a news on social media where a young girl was looking out for a groom for her mother. And in that moment, I felt she and I think alike. That this reverse osmosis (children looking out for a match for their parent) can happen, moved me to write it. It isn’t that girl’s story, but something very different. It’s about a boy and his mother. Things change when the gender of the child changes...”

From novels and audio books to a YouTube channel and e-singles. What comes next in this journey? “To grow them further,” he quips.

Author tweets @Nainaarora8

