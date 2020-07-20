Sections
Home / Books / Award-winning Spanish novelist Juan Marsé dies at age 87

Award-winning Spanish novelist Juan Marsé dies at age 87

One of Spain’s most-respected novelists over the past few decades, Marsé was awarded the 2008 Cervantes Prize, the Spanish-speaking world’s top literary award.

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 14:11 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Saumya Sharma, Hindustan Times Delhi

Marsé’s most important novel was Úlitmas tardes on Teresa (Last Afternoons with Teresa) published in 1965. (Instagram)

Juan Marsé, the Spanish novelist has died at age 87, his literary agency said.

The Carmen Balcells agency announced his passing on Sunday. It did not give a reason for his death.

One of Spain’s most-respected novelists over the past few decades, Marsé was awarded the 2008 Cervantes Prize, the Spanish-speaking world’s top literary award.

Marsé’s most popular novel was Úlitmas tardes on Teresa (Last Afternoons with Teresa) published in 1965. It chronicles the misadventure of a working-class adolescent who tries to win over a girl from the upscale side of Barcelona.



Marsé, a Barcelona native, followed that success with several other novels that form a portrait of the social transformation of Spain during the latter part of the 20th century.

The author started publishing some of his writings in the Insula magazine and a cinema magazine at age 14. One of his stories was awarded the Sésamo Prize, and his first novel, Encerrados con un solo juguete (Locked up with a Single Toy), published in 1958 was a finalist of the Biblioteca Breve Seix Barral Prize.

In 1978, his novel titled La muchacha de las bragas de oro (Girl with Golden Panties) won the Planeta Prize. He is also known for Un día volveré (One Day I’ll Come Back), Ronda del Guinardó, and a collection of short stories titled Teniente Bravo.

The acclaimed author’s works have been adapted for screen too.

-- with inputs from Associated Press

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ganesh Chaturthi: BMC urges mandals to follow ‘one ward-one Ganpati’ concept amid Covid-19 crisis
Jul 20, 2020 15:03 IST
MBOSE SSLC Result 2020: 50.31% pass Meghalaya Board class 10 exams, check details
Jul 20, 2020 15:02 IST
Taapsee jokes about ‘B grade’ status as Kanika Dhillon shows support
Jul 20, 2020 15:03 IST
Elderly couple burnt to death in another witch-hunt in Odisha
Jul 20, 2020 15:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.