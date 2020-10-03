Sections
Bapu - The unforgettable: Delhi’s Deputy CM Manish Sisodia launches coffee-table book on Gandhi Jayanti

‘We are in dire need of Gandhian philosophies’: Delhi’s Deputy CM Manish Sisodia holds virtual launch of the book ‘Bapu - The unforgettable’ on 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi

Updated: Oct 03, 2020 12:38 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, New Delhi [India]

(Twitter/msisodia)

On the occasion of the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia launched a coffee-table book “Bapu - The unforgettable”.

“In today’s times when there are a lot of stories about the social decline, we are in dire need of Gandhian philosophies. If Gandhiji would have been here today, he would have been playing a crucial role in directing us towards the upliftment of our society,” Sisodia said while speaking at the virtual launch.

“This book cannot fulfil the void created by the absence of Bapu but can certainly make us think, give us ideas, give us a glimpse of his philosophy. There are several untouched aspects of history in this book, a lot of photographs, epigraphs, and several other details about Delhi which we usually do not get to see,” he added.

As per a statement, the webinar on ‘Footprints of Gandhi Ji in Delhi’ included key speakers like Manisha Saxena, Secretary of the Archives and Art, Culture and Language department, Mohammad A Abid, Special Secretary, Prof Sucheta Mahajan from Jawaharlal Nehru University.

The deputy CM also congratulated the Art and Culture and Archives Department for their work and for successfully organising the event.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

